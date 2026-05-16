A potential showdown between performers from Ukraine, Israel, and Palestine drew international headlines during the Eurovision dress rehearsal in Vienna. The dress rehearsal took place with the ongoing political tensions in the region. Meanwhile, the country stood by its involvement in the competition, viewing it as a cultural boycott, which it claimed harms the freedom of creation and expression. Ireland and The Netherlands, both Eurovision participants, had withdrawn due to the ongoing conflict.

Palestinian flags were spotted during the Eurovision dress rehearsal in Vienna, even as Austrian authorities were on edge due to political tension and the tensions between Ukraine and Israel.

Representatives from 25 countries took part in the dress rehearsal for the final of the 70th edition of the event, which is being held without the participation of five countries - Spain, Ireland, Iceland, Netherlands, and Slovenia - due to a boycott over Israel's inclusion in the competition. On the eve of the final, scores of protestors demonstrated in a Vienna square, waving Palestinian flags and expressing solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon.

Noam Bettan, Israel's representative, has faced protests during his performances due to a perceived connection between his country's involvement in the Eurovision and the continued tensions in the region. The performance of the entry from Australia, which features a contestant who looks to be competing for the UK, has been panned by the commentators and bookmakers in the UK, who expect the UK to come in last.

The performance is riddled with mistakes and there are concerns that it may relegate the entry to the bottom of the leaderboard





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