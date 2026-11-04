International Space Station Astronauts Watch Elizabeth Holmes Documentary

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station viewed the Elizabeth Holmes documentary during its opening weekend. The film became the number one movie at the domestic box office, earning significant revenue after its release.

Astronauts stationed aboard the International Space Station have joined the global audience in watching the documentary about Elizabeth Holmes and the collapse of Theranos. This viewing took place during the film's opening weekend, marking a unique crossover between space exploration and mainstream pop culture.

Astronauts View Theranos Documentary On Orbit

Confirmation of the viewing emerged from an image posted on Instagram on Wednesday. The post showed a scene from the film positioned beneath what appeared to be a cropped screenshot of an email. The email subject line clearly read "FWD: NASA Request for Private Viewing." This suggests that space agency officials organized or approved a screening for the crew while they were in orbit.

Also read Robot cube explores the International Space Station | Space photo of the day for Nov. 3, 2026

Documentary Breaks Box Office Records

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the nearly three-hour documentary achieved significant commercial success immediately upon release. It secured the position of the number one movie at the domestic box office for the past weekend. The film is now recognized as the second-biggest opening for a non-concert documentary in history.

This ranking places it directly behind Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11. Through Sunday, the film had earned roughly the specified amount, though the exact currency figure was omitted in the source text. Despite the missing number, the performance confirms its status as a major box office hit.

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Backstory Of Elizabeth Holmes And Theranos

The narrative begins by following disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes during the 34 days before she started serving her federal prison sentence in 2023. Holmes was once hailed as Silicon Valley's next big thing after founding Theranos. The company promised to revolutionize medical testing with devices that could perform a wide range of blood tests using just a few drops of blood.

At its peak, Theranos had raised more than $700 million in investments and was valued at roughly a specific amount, which was not stated in the provided text. However, the company's technology ultimately proved to be a sham. A Wall Street Journal investigation led by reporter John Carreyrou exposed serious problems with the technology and business practices.

Cultural Impact And Public Reaction

Her story has been recounted numerous times in books, podcasts, and even a Hulu miniseries titled The Dropout. The series earned Amanda Seyfried an Emmy for portraying Holmes. The documentary's release has sparked widespread cultural engagement, including parodies on television and online by figures like Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Events were held in cities such as New York City, where dozens of people dressed up as Holmes and Fielder. The film has also drawn commentary from viewers who found unexpected personal resonance with the narrative, with some noting it opened their eyes to problems in their own lives while following Holmes in her home.