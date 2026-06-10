International Outrage Over Attempted Murder in Belfast

The attempted murder of a man in Belfast has sparked international outrage from major figures, with calls for a review of border security measures and a crackdown on asylum seekers.

The horrific attempted murder of a man in Belfast has sparked international outrage from major figures. Harrowing footage captured at around 10.30pm on Monday evening appeared to show a man, described by police as a 30-year-old asylum seeker who had been granted indefinite leave to remain in Northern Ireland, violently stabbing another man in the street.

The video shows a man - named today as Hadi Alodid - standing astride a bloodied victim, holding a knife to his throat and his fist in the air. Police said a kitchen knife was recovered from the scene. The man, named by residents as Stephen Ogilvie, suffered severe knife wounds to his face, neck and back.

In the wake of Monday night's attack and violent riots across the city on Tuesday, many across Europe and the US reacted with rage





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Belfast Attempted Murder Knife Attack Asylum Seeker Immigration System Common Travel Area Protest Riot Masked Men Burning Homes Burning Vehicles Burning Bus Burning Supermarket Non-White Residents Houses In Multiple Occupation Backdoor To Britain Freedom Of Movement Passport Checks

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