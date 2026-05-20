International news, sports, entertainment, science, technology, and travel.

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In Iran's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as the threat of war remains. More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes.

US government agrees to drop tax claims against Trump in a broadening of IRS lawsuit settlement. Jason Kidd is out as coach of the Mavericks, 2 weeks after the hiring of team president Masai Ujiri. Movie Review: 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' makes a clumsy big-screen debut. Trump discloses thousands of stock trades, some in companies directly influenced by his policies.

Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air. 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran.

The worst climate future is less likely, but the best one is slipping away, scientists say. US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak. What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo. Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis shows.

One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone. Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25. Gobierno de EEUU acepta retirar reclamos fiscales contra Trump como parte de acuerdo en demanda (US government agrees to drop tax claims against Trump in a broadening of IRS lawsuit settlement).

New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, right, covers Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference playoffs series. New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson fouls Cleveland Cavaliers’ Keon Ellis who looks to shoot. New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson brings the ball up the court during the overtime period of Game 1. Mitchell Bridges covers Cleveland Cavaliers’ James Harden.

NY Knicks Jalen Brunson covers Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell Robinson fouls Keon Ellis. Mitchell Bridges covers James Harden





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Iran's Capital Weapons Demonstrations Threat Of War Southern California Wildfire Evacuation Orders Jason Kidd Coach Of The Mavericks Masai Ujiri Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu Trump Stock Trades Dog Statue New York Warehouse Environmentally Friendly Climate Future Quarantine For 2 Passengers Bundibugyo Virus Affordable Care Act Enrollment Tech Tips

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