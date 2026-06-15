The peace agreement between the United States and Iran has been welcomed by international leaders, who see it as a significant step towards regional stability and the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

International leaders have welcomed the peace agreement struck by President Donald Trump and the Islamic regime in Iran, set to be formally signed next week in Switzerland.

The end of the military conflict between the United States and Iran, and the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, has been hailed as a great success by leaders in Europe and the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway through which around one-fifth of global oil supplies flow annually. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said his government stands ready to support the effort to ensure the Strait reopens and remains fully open.

He emphasized the importance of robust, verifiable, and fully implemented commitments, particularly in relation to Iran's nuclear programme. French President Emmanuel Macron also welcomed the agreement, stating that French resources are in place and ready to be deployed to support the international mission. He stressed the importance of comprehensive negotiations in the service of peace and security for all in the Middle East.

The French leader also highlighted the need for a ceasefire with Israel in Lebanon to restore the sovereignty of Beirut over its entire territory. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani extended his country's thanks to regional and international parties who contributed to creating the conditions for reaching the understanding. The agreement has also been hailed by leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who thanked President Trump for his effort in achieving peace for humanity.

Petro's country will contribute to supporting the peace effort between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as it holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council





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