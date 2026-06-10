Legal experts from the International Association of Democratic Lawyers and affiliated groups denounce the US blockade of Cuba as illegal and urge states to take concrete action against US violations of international law. They also criticize the political indictment of Raúl Castro and the targeting of solidarity networks.

International lawyers and legal organizations have strongly condemned the United States' prolonged economic, financial, and political aggression against Cuba. They describe the U.S. actions as a clear violation of international law, aimed at destabilizing the Cuban government and forcing regime change .

The International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL) emphasized that the U.S. blockade is illegal and that the international community has a duty to act. While the United Nations General Assembly has consistently passed resolutions calling for an end to the blockade, these non-binding measures are seen as insufficient.

The IADL's General Secretary, Micòl Savia, stated that the real issue is the impunity granted to the United States, which shows complete disregard for international law and the foundational principles of sovereign equality and self-determination. She highlighted that U.S. pressure extends to third countries, threatening banks, companies, and institutions that engage with Cuba, thereby violating not only Cuba's sovereignty but also that of other nations. This coercive sanctions policy is described as broad and arbitrary.

Legal experts from various countries voiced solidarity with Cuba, framing the struggle as part of a common history against imperial domination. Filipino jurist Edwin De La Cruz linked the U.S. actions against Cuba to historical interventions in the Philippines and other nations. Deborah Jackson, President of the National Conference of Black Lawyers in the U.S., denounced the recent indictment of former Cuban President Raúl Castro as a transparently political prosecution with no legitimate law enforcement purpose.

She and other critics noted the illegality of past U.S. actions, such as the covert bombings in the Caribbean and Pacific, and warned that the indictment sets a dangerous precedent for targeting foreign leaders. The pattern, they argue, mirrors the attempted prosecution of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The lawyers also criticized the U.S. designation of Cuba as a 'state sponsor of terrorism' and the targeting of solidarity organizations and individuals.

These designations, they assert, aim to isolate networks that oppose imperialism and to stifle meaningful international action that could hold the U.S. accountable. Savia concluded that silence in the face of such aggressiveness, especially from a powerful state, makes other nations complicit in eroding the international legal order. The statements call for concrete actions beyond symbolic resolutions to end the blockade and hold the U.S. responsible for its violations, thereby protecting the rule of law globally





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US Cuba Blockade International Law IADL Sanctions Raúl Castro Indictment Regime Change Sovereignty Solidarity Movement

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