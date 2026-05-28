International Interest in U.S. Homes Shifts to Sun Belt Cities

A recent analysis from Realtor.com found that international buyers are increasingly interested in Sun Belt cities such as Miami and Dallas, while interest in traditional destinations like Los Angeles has declined. The report also found that Canadian buyers remain the largest source of international interest in U.S. homes, with a strong interest in Sun Belt and Southwest markets.

The analysis from Realtor.com, which examined international views of for-sale listings on the Realtor.com marketplace between January and March 2026, found overseas shoppers accounted for 1.6 percent of all online home-shopping demand in the U.S. during the first quarter.

Miami is the clear leader in where foreign buyers have shown interest in, capturing 10.3 percent of international online demand on the site. New York followed with 4.7 percent, narrowly ahead of Los Angeles at 4.6 percent. Other cities rounding out the top destinations included Orlando and Tampa, showing continued appeal of Florida's housing markets to overseas buyers. Dallas, Texas, has seen one of the biggest spikes in interest, according to the report.

Between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2026, Dallas increased its share of interest from North American shoppers outside the U.S. from 1.6 percent to 2.7 percent. Interest from Oceania rose from 3 percent to 4.2 percent over the same period, while South American demand climbed from 1.5 percent to 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Miami gained traction with European buyers, whose interest rose from 6.9 percent to 8 percent, while Asian buyers showed slightly stronger interest in New York City. The report found its share of overseas interest has steadily declined over the past six years. International demand for Los Angeles dropped from 7.9 percent in the first quarter of 2020 to 4.6 percent in the first quarter of 2026.

Interest among North American buyers outside the U.S. fell from 5.8 percent in 2025's first quarter to 3.3 percent in 2026. European interest declined from 8.9 percent to 5.7 percent, while Asian demand slipped from 8.9 percent to 6.1 percent. Buyers from Oceania posted the sharpest decline, dropping from 18.2 percent to 9.3 percent. The report said the city's declining competitiveness, not necessarily a loss of prestige, is pushing the change.

Skyrocketing insurance costs from wildfires and California's high tax burden have made ownership increasingly punishing for wealthy international buyers. It added that as affluent residents relocate to cities such as Miami and Dallas, the social networks that once made Los Angeles a must-own address are thinning, and global interest follows. According to the report, Sun Belt markets now offer a compelling combination of affordability, growth, and lower taxes that Los Angeles simply can't match.

Canadians remained the largest source of international interest in U.S. homes, accounting for 37.8 percent of overseas traffic during the first quarter of 2026, the report found. That marked a recovery from 34.8 percent in the first quarter of 2025, though it remained below the 41.8 percent recorded in early 2024 before the U.S. imposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

The report said the rebound suggests Canadian buyers are cautiously reengaging with the U.S. housing market, though demand has not fully recovered to pre-tariff levels. Canadian buyers showed particularly strong interest in Sun Belt and Southwest markets. Cape Coral led the rankings, with 71 percent of its international demand coming from Canada, followed closely by Naples at 70.9 percent. Other popular destinations included Phoenix, North Port, Tampa and Riverside.

However, the report found some cities continued to see weakening Canadian demand. Interest in Chicago and Atlanta has declined year over year, while Atlanta recorded the steepest two-year decline





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