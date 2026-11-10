International Fugitive Captured After Two Decades on the Run for Child Sex Assault

Roberto Moran Perez was captured following an international effort involving an Interpol Red Notice and extradited from Nicaragua on Oct. 28, 2026, nearly twenty years after fleeing his conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

An international fugitive is back in custody almost two decades after being on the run following his conviction for aggravated child sex assault. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said that Robero Moran Perez was captured following an international effort that included an Interpol Red Notice.

He was extradited back from Nicaragua on Oct. 28, 2026. Perez was found guilty in 2000 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child and received sentences of 16 years and 10 years. GCSO said he fled before sentencing and has remained on the run since.

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