The UN's top court orders Myanmar to allow safe return of Rohingya refugees and pay compensation after finding the state guilty of genocide in a landmark 2017 verdict.

The International Court of Justice ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority during a brutal military operation in 2017. The landmark decision ordered the Southeast Asian nation to allow displaced people to return home and to provide reparations for the atrocities.

Landmark Verdict Sets Global Precedent

The United Nations highest court issued this historic judgment, establishing the first time the body has ruled that a state has committed genocide. The nine to six decision found Myanmar in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention. This ruling is expected to impact other global genocide allegations, including those involving Ukraine. The atmosphere in the Great Hall of Justice was electric as lawyers and Rohingya supporters reacted to the announcement.

Also read Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, U.N. top court rules in landmark judgment

Court Finds Evidence of Systematic Violence

International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa announced that the fifteen-judge panel found Myanmar security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians. The court documented widespread sexual violence and extreme violence against children during the 2017 operations. Forces attacked fleeing Rohingya people in northern Rakhine state as they attempted to escape the violence. The panel included Navi Pillay, a respected international jurist and Nobel Peace Prize winner. Under the 1948 convention, the court determined there was intent to destroy the Rohingya group in whole or in part.

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Stakeholders React to Binding Ruling

Rohingya rights activist Yasmin Ullah expressed that the judgment validates the traumatic experiences of the community. She noted the detailed findings offered long-awaited recognition for survivors. An umbrella organization of Myanmar opposition groups stated the struggle for justice will continue until the judgment is enforced. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the ruling a demonstration of international justice. He affirmed that impunity for such horrific acts must not stand. The United Kingdom expelled Myanmar defense attache Ed Miliband cited this action as a necessary response.

Mandatory Reparations and Future Steps

The court ordered Myanmar to investigate, prosecute, and punish those responsible for genocidal acts. The nation must also pay compensation to the Rohingya victims, with the amount decided in later proceedings. Myanmar must ensure the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of refugees to their places of residence. The rulings are final and legally binding, though enforcement relies on reporting noncompliance to the U.N. Security Council. Myanmar Union Minister Ko Ko Hlaing was present at the hearing in The Hague, Netherlands. The court had previously ruled against Serbia regarding the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.