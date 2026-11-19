The UN's top court has issued a landmark ruling finding Myanmar guilty of genocide against the Rohingya population in 2017, ordering immediate repatriation and reparations.

The International Court of Justice issued a landmark judgment on Thursday stating that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya community. The United Nations' top court ordered the Southeast Asian nation to permit the displaced population to return to their homes in Rakhine state. This historic decision marks the first time the court has ruled that a state has committed genocide. The ruling follows a brutal 2017 military operation that forced thousands of people to flee across the border into Bangladesh.

Legal Findings of Genocidal Acts

The court ruled 9-6 that Myanmar violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention. International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa stated that the military campaign involved the killing of thousands of Rohingya civilians. The judgment detailed widespread sexual violence and extreme acts of violence against children during the operation. The court rejected Myanmar's defense that the campaign was a legitimate security measure against insurgents. Instead, the judges found that security forces attacked fleeing civilians in northern Rakhine state.

Also read In a landmark judgment, top UN court says Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya

Gambia v Myanmar Case Progression

The case was brought forward by The Gambia acting on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Eleven other states intervened in the proceedings to support the allegations. The judgment confirms that the military operation targeted the Rohingya group specifically. This legal victory validates the long-standing claims made by human rights advocates and survivors. The court found that the state apparatus was directly involved in the planned destruction of the community.

Mandated Reparations and Return

The court ordered Myanmar to allow the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of refugees to their places of residence. Authorities must investigate, prosecute, and punish individuals responsible for genocidal acts. The government is also required to pay compensation to the victims of the violence. The specific amount of financial reparations will be determined in later court proceedings. This order establishes a legal framework for accountability that did not exist previously.

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Reactions From Survivors and Activists

Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist, expressed extreme relief at the detailed findings of the court. She noted that the judgment validates the traumatic experiences endured by the community. Mohammad Rofik, a refugee in Cox's Bazar, welcomed the global recognition of their plight. He described the ruling as a victory for the entire community within Myanmar. The atmosphere in the courtroom was electric as people hugged and cried during the three-hour reading.

Enforcement Challenges and Global Context

The World Court is currently handling similar allegations linked to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa noted that the rulings are legally binding. However, the court has no enforcement mechanism beyond reporting noncompliance to the United Nations Security Council. The actual implementation of the repatriation order remains uncertain. The Myanmar government has not yet provided an immediate official reaction to the verdict.