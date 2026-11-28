The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea dismissed Argentina's provisional measures to stop British oil drilling near the Falkland Islands, citing lack of jurisdiction over sovereignty disputes.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea officially rejected Argentina's urgent request for provisional measures to halt British-authorized oil drilling operations near the Falkland Islands on Saturday. This pivotal legal ruling delivered by the Hamburg-based tribunal marks a significant setback for Buenos Aires in its latest effort to challenge economic activities in the disputed South Atlantic territory.

The judges dismissed the Argentine claim by a decisive vote of 18 to 3, concluding that there was no apparent basis to believe the tribunal possessed the jurisdiction to intervene in the matter. In a decision read out by ITLOS President Maurice Kamga, the court emphasized its inability to make legal determinations based directly on questions of national sovereignty, which lay at the heart of the conflict.

Also read International Tribunal Rejects Argentina's Bid to Halt Falkland Islands Oil Drilling

Buenos Aires had initially filed its request on October 13, seeking an immediate suspension of the Sea Lion oil drilling project located north of the Falkland Islands. The project involves operations by Britain's Rockhopper company alongside Israel's Navitas, and Argentina also sought to prevent the United Kingdom from granting any new authorizations for maritime resource exploitation while arbitration proceedings were ongoing.

The United Kingdom strongly opposed the request, arguing that granting it would prevent the Falkland Islanders from developing their natural resources. British officials warned that such a suspension would have devastating consequences for the territory's economy and maintained that the case was fundamentally rooted in Argentina's claims to sovereignty, which London argued are inadmissible under the maritime arbitration framework.

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UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves welcomed the tribunal's decision in a joint statement, expressing support for the ruling that did not prescribe provisional measures. They called on Argentina to respect the right of the Falkland Islanders to determine their own future and urged Buenos Aires to end its wider economic pressure against the Falkland Islands.

Conversely, Argentine President Javier Milei declared that the decision was not the final word in the long-standing dispute. He stated that Argentina would continue to assert its rights through all available diplomatic, legal, and administrative channels, a stance that has hardened since US President Donald Trump indicated openness to reviewing Washington's historical stance on the territory.

The Sea Lion oil field is situated approximately 220 kilometers from the Falkland Islands, which lie roughly 600 kilometers off Argentina's Patagonian coast and nearly 13,000 kilometers from Britain. The two nations previously fought a bitter ten-week war in 1982 over the UK-administered islands, a conflict that continues to influence current geopolitical tensions and legal arguments.

In September, Argentina launched an arbitration process against London specifically regarding the Sea Lion project, arguing that the proposed exploitation violated a United Nations resolution. This resolution calls on both involved parties to desist from unilateral actions until the underlying sovereignty dispute is resolved through diplomatic channels, though the court determined this question falls outside the scope of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

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The tribunal, established under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea which entered into force in 1994, aims to establish a regime of law and order in the world's oceans. While the court accepted that the sovereignty claim was outside its mandate, Argentina rejects the principle of self-determination for the island population, considering them implanted by Britain after 1833.

Falkland Islanders themselves voted overwhelmingly in 2013 to remain British, a fact that London cites to support its position on resource development. Argentina continues to reject this outcome, maintaining that the principle of self-determination does not apply to a population it considers a colonial implant, keeping the legal and diplomatic rift between the two nations firmly open.