Keir Starmer's allies are calling for the sacking of Energy Secretary Ed Miliband following allegations of a clandestine campaign to remove the Prime Minister from office.

The corridors of power within the United Kingdom Labour Party are currently engulfed in a storm of betrayal and ambition as Sir Keir Starmer faces an internal rebellion.

Allies of the Prime Minister have launched a scathing attack on Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, urging an immediate termination of his cabinet position. The crux of the controversy lies in allegations that Miliband has been systematically plotting to overthrow Starmer and seize control of No 10 Downing Street. These accusations suggest a coordinated effort to erode the Prime Minister's authority, with Miliband allegedly canvassing support in secret while maintaining a façade of loyalty in the public eye.

The timing of this internal strife is particularly critical, following a catastrophic performance in the local elections that has left the party leadership in a precarious state and open to challenges from within. In a series of public statements, Ed Miliband has categorically denied any intention of seeking the leadership of the party once again.

He has frequently referred to his previous experience as the leader of Labour, which ended in a crushing defeat in 2015, as a traumatizing ordeal that has effectively inoculated him against the desire to hold the highest office in the party. He portrays himself as a seasoned veteran who has learned from past failures and is now content to serve in a supporting role.

However, these claims are being fiercely contested by a growing number of Labour MPs who describe his public stance as a strategic deception. Insiders claim that Miliband is quietly sounding out potential allies and gauging the appetite for a swift leadership contest.

There are specific suggestions that he is aiming for a window of opportunity where rivals, such as the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, would be unable to participate, thereby clearing a path for his own return to power. The depth of the alleged betrayal extends beyond mere ambition; it involves the active destabilization of the current government.

Reports have emerged suggesting that Miliband warned Sir Keir Starmer several weeks ago that he should prepare a timetable for his own departure if the party suffered a meltdown in the local elections. Furthermore, he is accused of pressuring other cabinet ministers to convey to the Prime Minister that his time in office has come to an end. This strategy of encouraging dissent among the ranks has created an atmosphere of paranoia and mistrust within the cabinet.

The recent resignation of Miatta Fahnbulleh, a protege of Miliband, has been viewed by some as a symptom of this wider unrest, although she has denied being prompted by the Energy Secretary to step down. Loyalists to Starmer have described Miliband's conduct as utterly disgraceful, characterizing it as a cowardly approach where he keeps his head below the parapet while orchestrating chaos from the shadows.

Critics within the party are also highlighting a perceived arrogance in Miliband's approach, claiming he has been disparaging other potential successors. It is alleged that he has told colleagues that other senior figures, including Angela Rayner, are not capable of leading the party, while positioning himself as the only viable candidate for the left wing of the movement.

This has led to accusations that he is completely out of touch with the party's current trajectory and is delusional in hoping that members have forgotten the electoral disaster of 2015. One loyalist MP suggested that the only way to restore stability is for the Prime Minister to sack Miliband immediately, drawing a parallel to the way Boris Johnson dismissed Michael Gove during his own leadership crisis.

As the party attempts to recover from its recent electoral setbacks, the silence of several senior cabinet ministers regarding their support for Sir Keir Starmer has only added to the tension. The internal conflict reflects a deeper struggle for the soul of the Labour Party, pitting the pragmatic leadership of Starmer against the remnants of the party's more traditional left wing.

With the public watching closely, the resolution of this power struggle will likely determine whether the party can present a united front against the Conservatives or if it will continue to be crippled by internal vendettas and historical grievances. The stakes are incredibly high, as any further instability could alienate voters and jeopardize the party's chances in the next general election





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