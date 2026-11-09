Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Called to Congress Over Alleged Chinese Spy Affair, Shares Fall 5%

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces a congressional demand to testify on Nov. 18 about his affair with an alleged Chinese spy, as lawmakers seek to halt advanced AI chip sales to China and Nvidia shares drop 5%.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been called to testify before Congress on Nov. 18 in a closed-door meeting over his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, as lawmakers demand answers on national security risks.

The powerful chairmen of three House committees wrote to Huang to demand he appear, according to a letter obtained by The Post. The investigation has sent Nvidia shares tumbling 5% at the opening bell Monday. The letter was signed by Reps. Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; John Moolenaar, head of the panel on the Chinese Communist Party; and Intel chair Rick Crawford.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Espionage Probe Amid Spy Allegations

They wrote that recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC's access to sensitive U.S. technology and information. They added it is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk and that Huang must address security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and his interactions with Alice Huang.

Nvidia opened an internal investigation on Sunday after Huang acknowledged he had been intimate with a business executive who, according to reports, was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. Alice Huang is a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech company that purchased billions in AI chips from Nvidia. She was allegedly recruited by Beijing's spy agency.

In a moment caught on camera, she flashed a smile as she gently touched Jensen on the arm while wearing a pink dress. Nvidia chips power many of the data centers and computing systems used to train and run AI models. Its advanced processors have also been a focus of U.S. export restrictions. Lawmakers are worried that U.S. national security was compromised after it was revealed Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

House Committees Demand Huang Testimony

The Trump administration approved limited sale of advanced H200 AI processors to approved Chinese companies in December 2025, merely a few months after suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang attended a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang in Taipei on May 22, 2025. Other lawmakers want President Trump's administration to stop the sale of Nvidia's advanced H200 artificial intelligence processors to approved Chinese companies. Rep.

Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said the U.S. should immediately pause the shipment of advanced AI chips to China until we can get to the bottom of this incident and ensure our national security is not being undermined. The U.S. government collects a 25% cut of all sales of Nvidia chips to Chinese companies in a deal made by Jensen with the Trump administration. The Commerce Department approved roughly two dozen Chinese firms to handle or purchase the processors.

The House Foreign Affairs panel is advancing legislation that would allow Congress 30 days to review and block sales of advanced chips to adversarial countries, similar to the power Congress has with arms and weapons sales. It would also cancel all existing export licenses to countries like China until the government submits a detailed strategy about how the chips would impact military and intelligence. Nvidia declined to comment when contacted by The Post.

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President Trump defended Huang against any allegations on Sunday night. Trump told reporters, I think he's an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it.

There's a small chance Huang is removed or steps down from the CEO post, wrote Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., saying that Huang is not replaceable. On the heels of last week's Blue Tidal Wave this will also increase momentum for more regulatory scrutiny in the Beltway especially around China and chip restrictions at a time the AI Arms Race is heating up into its next gear between the US and China, Ives wrote.

Still, Ives said there is a risk, as Huang could be removed as CEO depending on the board's investigation and that it will remain an overhang on shares near term. The controversy adds to growing scrutiny of Nvidia's role in the AI race and its business dealings with China. The company's advanced processors have been a focus of U.S. export controls aimed at preventing Beijing from using them for military or intelligence purposes.

The internal probe and congressional inquiry come as the Trump administration balances national security concerns with a desire to maintain some trade with China. The House Foreign Affairs Committee's legislation would give Congress a new tool to block chip sales to adversaries. If passed, it could significantly impact Nvidia's sales to China, which have already been restricted.

The Commerce Department's approval of roughly two dozen Chinese firms to purchase the processors has been criticized by lawmakers who fear the chips could be diverted to military uses. Huang's relationship with Alice Huang has raised questions about potential security breaches. According to the letter, Congress wants to know whether she used her access to Huang or Nvidia to obtain sensitive information or influence company decisions.

The closed-door meeting on Nov. 18 will allow lawmakers to question Huang directly about these matters. The allegations against Alice Huang include that she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. Megaspeed, her former employer, is a Singapore-based tech company that purchased billions in AI chips from Nvidia. The company has also been investigated over accusations that it helped smuggle advanced Nvidia GPUs into China to circumvent US export restrictions.

The Trump administration approved limited sale of the H200 chips in December 2025, a few months after Alice Huang attended a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang in Taipei. The U.S. government collects a 25% cut of all sales of Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, a deal made by Jensen with the Trump administration. The Commerce Department approved roughly two dozen Chinese firms to handle or purchase the processors. Rep.

Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said the U.S. should immediately pause the shipment of advanced AI chips to China until we can get to the bottom of this incident and ensure our national security is not being undermined. Other lawmakers have echoed his call, arguing that the sale of such advanced technology to China poses a direct threat to U.S. national security.

The House Foreign Affairs panel's legislation would allow Congress 30 days to review and block sales of advanced chips to adversarial countries. It would also cancel all existing export licenses to countries like China until the government submits a detailed strategy about how the chips would impact military and intelligence. This is similar to the power Congress has with arms and weapons sales. Nvidia declined to comment on the investigation or the congressional demand.

President Trump defended Huang, saying he thinks Huang is an honorable guy and probably has an excuse. Trump told reporters Sunday night that they have to hear it. Huang has not publicly commented on the allegations beyond acknowledging the relationship that triggered the internal probe. The internal investigation is ongoing and will be overseen by Nvidia's board.

Analysts like Dan Ives believe Huang is not replaceable, but there is a risk he could be removed depending on the board's findings. The uncertainty has weighed on Nvidia shares, which fell 5% at the opening bell Monday. The company remains central to the AI race, and its chips power many of the data centers and computing systems used to train and run AI models.

The controversy could also increase momentum for more regulatory scrutiny in Washington, especially around China and chip restrictions. The AI Arms Race is heating up into its next gear between the US and China, and lawmakers are increasingly focused on preventing advanced technology from falling into the wrong hands. The Nov. 18 closed-door meeting will be a key moment for Huang and Nvidia as they navigate the growing political storm.

Chip Export Restrictions And Security Review

The House committees are demanding that Huang appear before them on Nov. 18 in a closed-door meeting. The chairmen wrote that recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC's access to sensitive U.S. technology and information. They added that it is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk and that Huang must address security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and his interactions with Alice Huang.

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Nvidia's advanced processors have been a focus of U.S. export restrictions. In December 2025, the Trump administration approved limited sale of the H200 chips to approved Chinese companies. The U.S. government collects a 25% cut of all sales of Nvidia chips to Chinese companies. The Commerce Department approved roughly two dozen Chinese firms to handle or purchase the processors.

The House Foreign Affairs panel is advancing legislation that would allow Congress 30 days to review and block sales of advanced chips to adversarial countries. It would also cancel all existing export licenses to countries like China until the government submits a detailed strategy about how the chips would impact military and intelligence. This is similar to the power Congress has with arms and weapons sales.

Alice Huang is a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech company that purchased billions in AI chips from Nvidia. She was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), Beijing's spy agency, according to reports. In a moment caught on camera, she flashed a smile as she gently touched Jensen on the arm. She attended a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang in Taipei on May 22, 2025.

Nvidia declined to comment when contacted by The Post. President Trump defended Huang against any allegations. Trump told reporters, I think he's an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it.

You have to hear it. There's a small chance Huang is removed or steps down from the CEO post, wrote Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., saying that Huang is not replaceable.

On the heels of last week's Blue Tidal Wave this will also increase momentum for more regulatory scrutiny in the Beltway especially around China and chip restrictions at a time the AI Arms Race is heating up into its next gear between the US and China, Ives wrote. Still, Ives said there is a risk, as Huang could be removed as CEO depending on the board's investigation and that it will remain an overhang on shares near term.

The controversy adds to growing scrutiny of Nvidia's role in the AI race and its business dealings with China. The company's advanced processors have been a focus of U.S. export controls aimed at preventing Beijing from using them for military or intelligence purposes. The internal probe and congressional inquiry come as the Trump administration balances national security concerns with a desire to maintain some trade with China.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee's legislation would give Congress a new tool to block chip sales to adversaries. If passed, it could significantly impact Nvidia's sales to China, which have already been restricted. The Commerce Department's approval of roughly two dozen Chinese firms to purchase the processors has been criticized by lawmakers who fear the chips could be diverted to military uses. Huang's relationship with Alice Huang has raised questions about potential security breaches.

According to the letter, Congress wants to know whether she used her access to Huang or Nvidia to obtain sensitive information or influence company decisions. The closed-door meeting on Nov. 18 will allow lawmakers to question Huang directly about these matters. The allegations against Alice Huang include that she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. Megaspeed, her former employer, is a Singapore-based tech company that purchased billions in AI chips from Nvidia.

The company has also been investigated over accusations that it helped smuggle advanced Nvidia GPUs into China to circumvent US export restrictions. The Trump administration approved limited sale of the H200 chips in December 2025, a few months after Alice Huang attended a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang in Taipei. The U.S. government collects a 25% cut of all sales of Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, a deal made by Jensen with the Trump administration.

The Commerce Department approved roughly two dozen Chinese firms to handle or purchase the processors. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said the U.S. should immediately pause the shipment of advanced AI chips to China until we can get to the bottom of this incident and ensure our national security is not being undermined. Other lawmakers have echoed his call, arguing that the sale of such advanced technology to China poses a direct threat to U.S. national security.

The House Foreign Affairs panel's legislation would allow Congress 30 days to review and block sales of advanced chips to adversarial countries. It would also cancel all existing export licenses to countries like China until the government submits a detailed strategy about how the chips would impact military and intelligence. This is similar to the power Congress has with arms and weapons sales. Nvidia declined to comment on the investigation or the congressional demand.

Nvidia Leadership And Future Uncertainty

President Trump defended Huang, saying he thinks Huang is an honorable guy and probably has an excuse. Trump told reporters Sunday night that they have to hear it. Huang has not publicly commented on the allegations beyond acknowledging the relationship that triggered the internal probe. The internal investigation is ongoing and will be overseen by Nvidia's board.

Analysts like Dan Ives believe Huang is not replaceable, but there is a risk he could be removed depending on the board's findings. The uncertainty has weighed on Nvidia shares, which fell 5% at the opening bell Monday. The company remains central to the AI race, and its chips power many of the data centers and computing systems used to train and run AI models.

The controversy could also increase momentum for more regulatory scrutiny in Washington, especially around China and chip restrictions. The AI Arms Race is heating up into its next gear between the US and China, and lawmakers are increasingly focused on preventing advanced technology from falling into the wrong hands. The Nov. 18 closed-door meeting will be a key moment for Huang and Nvidia as they navigate the growing political storm.