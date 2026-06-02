Internal Labour Strife Exposed in Mandelson Files: Rayner Branded Destabilising, McFadden Criticises Silence

Newly released Peter Mandelson files reveal deep divisions within the Labour government, with Angela Rayner accused of being a destabilising influence and Pat McFadden criticising her silence during a key meeting. The more than 1,500 pages of material highlight backbiting and chaos behind the scenes.

The release of more than 1,500 pages of Peter Mandelson files on Monday has laid bare the intense internal strife within the Labour government, exposing a leadership under siege and a party riven by personal rivalries and strategic disagreements.

Among the most striking revelations is the characterization of former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner as a destabilising figure within the government, a label that underscores the deep-seated tensions between the left and right wings of the party. In text exchanges from May last year, Lord Mandelson claimed that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown harbored a vendetta against Sir Keir Starmer, asserting that Brown did not genuinely see Rayner as an alternative leader but rather used her as an instrument to undermine the current prime minister.

Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden echoed these sentiments, accusing Rayner of maneuvering against Sir Keir and expressing concern that the situation did not bode well for the party leader. Moreover, McFadden criticized Rayner for being notably silent during an away day designed to shore up Starmer's position, suggesting that her lack of support was a deliberate act of destabilization.

The files, which were forced into publication after a Conservative vote in February, offer a stark glimpse into the chaos that has enveloped Starmer's government. Lord Mandelson and other ministers were captured discussing how things don't look good for the prime minister, while staff at Number 10 were labeled sub-optimal. Wes Streeting, the former health secretary and now a leadership hopeful, was described by Mandelson as sending a wild long hysterical message criticizing Israel.

The internal discord extends beyond personal attacks to fundamental policy disagreements, with the files revealing a party struggling to present a united front on key issues such as foreign policy and economic strategy. The release of the second tranche of files has been branded an embarrassment for Starmer, who maintained a low profile before being photographed near Mandelson's home in the evening. The fallout from the files has prompted sharp reactions from within the party.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester and a potential successor to Starmer, launched a scathing critique on X, stating that the revelations will further damage public confidence in the political system. Burnham called for a fundamental culture change, arguing that the current system concentrates too much power in too few hands and puts private vested interests above the public interest. He urged a new political culture rooted in accountability and a genuine focus on working people.

Meanwhile, MP Joe Powell called on the government to learn its lessons, while David Lammy faced backlash for his role in Mandelson's appointment. Lammy had apologized earlier, revealing that he suggested Tory councillor George Osborne for the US ambassador role, along with other candidates such as David Miliband, Dame Valerie Amos, and Dame Cathy Ashton.

The Mandelson files have thus exposed not only the deep fissures within Labour but also raised questions about the party's ability to govern effectively and restore public trust. The ongoing saga continues to dominate headlines, with the opposition seizing on the revelations to question Starmer's leadership and the Labour government's competence.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the files were released just as the government faces a slew of policy challenges, including a cost-of-living crisis and tensions over Brexit. Critics argue that the infighting is distracting from the urgent needs of the country, while supporters claim it is a necessary part of internal party democracy.

Whatever the case, the Mandelson files have provided a rare, unfiltered look at the workings of a modern government, revealing a world of backbiting, strategic maneuvering, and personal ambition that often lies hidden behind the scenes. As the Labour Party grapples with these revelations, the question remains whether it can emerge stronger or whether the divisions will deepen further, undermining its electoral prospects.

The coming weeks will be crucial as Starmer attempts to assert his authority and refocus the government on its agenda, but the scars from the Mandelson files may take a long time to heal





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