Intermountain Health officially broke ground Tuesday on a new LDS Hospital at the former Sears property near 800 South and State Street in downtown Salt Lake City.

Intermountain Health broke ground on a new LDS Hospital in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The 10-story hospital will be built at the former Sears property near 800 South and State Street, eventually replacing the existing LDS Hospital in the Avenues.

SALT LAKE CITY — A little rain wasn't going to dampen the excitement surrounding a new chapter for one of Utah's oldest hospitals. The ceremony was held under a large canvas tent to protect attendees from the rain as hospital leaders, caregivers, patients and community members gathered to celebrate a project that will"This groundbreaking today is very meaningful for me," said Dr. Harland Hayes, the chief medical officer of LDS Hospital.

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Hayes was born at LDS Hospital, received medical treatment there as a child and later welcomed his own children into the world at the same hospital. Dr. Harland Hayes, chief medical officer of LDS Hospital, is pictured on Tuesday. "It's an important part of the community. It belongs to the community.

We want the community to feel it's their hospital," he said. That connection is something Julie Lindsay understands. Lindsay survived breast and kidney cancer with help from LDS Hospital. Her husband also survived prostate cancer after receiving care there.

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She shared her story during Tuesday's ceremony. For her, the new hospital represents an opportunity for other families to receive the kind of care she received.

"The new things that they come up with will be here — the latest and the greatest. I'm hoping more lives can be saved," Lindsay said. The new LDS Hospital will be built on approximately eight acres at 745 S. State Street. The property has remained largely undeveloped since the Sears store closed in 2018.

Plans call for a 10-story hospital with more than 521,000 square feet of space, along with an attached seven-story medical office building. The campus will offer a full-service emergency department, trauma and intensive care, cancer treatment, surgical services, heart care, and women's and newborn services. Plans also include a Level II neonatal intensive care unit, behavioral health services, medical imaging and other specialty care.

A public plaza and outdoor dining area for local food trucks are also planned, giving patients, visitors and neighborhood residents a place to gather. Intermountain Health said the downtown location will provide easier access to healthcare for people throughout Salt Lake County, southern Davis County and surrounding communities, with nearby freeway connections and public transportation.

The project is also expected to support approximately 2,000 jobs and generate more than $1.1 billion in annual local economic impact, according to Intermountain Health estimates. LDS Hospital first opened in 1905 and has served generations of Utah families from its location in the Avenues. Over the years, it became known for medical innovation and specialized care, including the development of Intermountain's Life Flight program and advancements in heart services.

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The hospital was among those donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the community in 1975, helping establish what is now Intermountain Health. For many longtime employees, patients and families, the move downtown brings mixed emotions. There are decades of memories tied to the current hospital, along with excitement about what a new, modern facility could provide.

"We cherish the past, but we are committed to the future. This is the right move to support the future," Hayes said. Heather Wall, the president of LDS Hospital, said the new campus is intended to continue the type of care and innovation that have defined the hospital for more than a hundred years.

"Today isn't about leaving 122 years of history behind. It's bringing that excellence forward," Wall said during the groundbreaking ceremony. The existing LDS Hospital in the Avenues will continue operating as a full-service hospital while the new campus is developed. Intermountain Health said no final decisions have been made about what will happen to the current hospital property once the new facility opens.

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