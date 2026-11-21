Of 488 visitors listed on Burgum’s public schedule, more than half were corporate executives, trade associations, or their lobbyists

Of 488 visitors listed on Burgum’s public schedule, more than half were corporate executives, trade associations, or their lobbyists During his first year as head of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Doug Burgum opened his door to a steady stream of corporate executives,of Burgum’s publicly disclosed calendars identified 488 external visitors listed on Burgum’s public schedule and found that more than half, or 262, were corporate executives, trade associations, or their lobbyists.

In contrast, Burgum met with 69 visitors from conservation, hunting, fishing, and other nonprofits, accounting for 14% of his visitors, and just 15 visitors from Native tribes. He also had 19 visitors from foreign governments in 2025.

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“Secretary Burgum’s schedule paints a picture of an official who shows little care for the core mission of the Department of the Interior, while his office becomes a key influence-peddling stop for energy, “Burgum’s calendar contains frequent panel discussions, dinners and speaking events with titans of tech, energy and finance but scant focus on our public lands, which have faced mounting attacks.

” The Interior Department did not disclose the calendars voluntarily, releasing the 2025 calendars to the public only after a lawsuit by theThe analysis of Burgum’s 2025 calendars reveals a clear pattern of promoting corporate interests while deviating from the Interior Department’s core functions, trading the management of national parks and oversight of federal responsibilities to Native American tribes for a flashier profile leading Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council.

During his tenure at the Department of the Interior, Burgum has used his time to push the global expansion ofHis actions promoting Trump’s dangerous energy agenda include citing “national security” to exempt Gulf of Mexico oil and gas drilling from theoff the coast of California, including the use of special wartime authority to force the restart of drilling on a platform that had been idle since 2015 following a disastrous oil spill. Technology has little to do with the Interior Department’s mission, but Burgum has harnessed and bolstered business contacts he made during his former career as a technology executive.

Corporate visitors included executives from the largest Big Tech companies, many of which are making huge data center investments, including executives from— Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba and Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company — have entries on Burgum’s calendar, as do officials from Canada, Italy and“But Burgum’s role cheerleading the agenda of America’s CEOs has come at the cost of protecting our public lands, our responsibilities to Native tribes, and investing in low-costPublic Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power.

We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

‘Stop the Tech Oligarchs’: Protests, Arrests as Anthropic Makes Public Debut at $2 Trillion Valuation "We need leaders willing to rein in the power these companies have, make them pay for the harm they cause, give workers bargaining power over how AI is used, and ensure everyone shares in the wealth it creates. "outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, where demonstrators gathered to voice their opposition to unchecked AI and the "tech oligarchs" benefiting most from the Several people were arrested at the "Stop Tech Oligarchs" demonstrations, organizers said, as Anthropic briefly hit a $2 trillion valuation in its trading debut.

One protester arrested outside the Nasdaq building said in a statement that "our demand is clear: Freeze reckless AI development and don’t bail out"Calling yourself a public benefit corporation doesn’t make the pressure to deliver profits disappear. And workers’ livelihoods, our children’s safety, and the public’s ability to control this technology cannot depend on whether doing the right thing helps the stock price,” Shaunna Thomas, executive director of Guardrails Action, said in a statement Thursday.

“A trillion-dollar valuation is not a plan for the rest of us. We need leaders willing to rein in the power these companies have, make them pay for the harm they cause, give workers bargaining power over how AI is used, and ensure everyone shares in the wealth it creates.

”Jose Gonzalez, an activist with Stop Funding Billionaires and New York Communities for Change, warned that "teachers, firefighters, and civil servants will pay for that loss" if—and "Institutional investors, like pension funds, hold billions of dollars in investments for many average investors, who count on that money for their retirements," said Gonzalez.

"Those funds will be invested in the AI bubble. Anthropic counts on that investment to sway the market. Those average investors are not protected from that drop in value.

""Pre-IPO investors and insiders will be able to cash out, while working people’s retirement money in slower-moving index funds will be left exposed to the losses," the campaign said. "This reality, which echoes the dot-com bubble of the 1990s and the 2008 housing crisis, is triggering grave concern amongst the general public.

""Each of Anthropic's co-founders is now worth about $20 billion, based on their stock holdings and the $83-per-share price of its record-setting initial stock offering," CBS Newsand his family, worth a combined $20 billion, and famed inventor James Dyson, who is worth $19.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. "Public Warning: If Not Taxed, Extreme Wealth From AI IPOs Will 'Enshrine Billionaire Insiders' “We’ve already seen how AI money distorts the balance of power in our democracy," said one campaigner.

"Now it will have billions more to shape the rules meant to hold it accountable. ”CBS News, Anthropic's seven co-founders are now each worth approximately $20 billion, following Wednesday's pricing of the company's shares at $83 each. The initial public offering, which raised approximately $81 billion and valued the San Francisco-based developer of the Claude chatbot at roughly $1.5 trillion, is the largest in US history.

While those figures represent estimates of equity wealth and not money employees will immediately receive, they nevertheless illustrate the extraordinary concentration of wealth being created and exacerbated by the artificial intelligence boom. Thursday.

"The industry spent roughly $79 million in the midterms to build a bench of allies in Congress, often with ads that never mentioned AI. Now it will have billions more to shape the rules meant to hold it accountable.

" "Regulating AI is essential, but guardrails won’t hold if the people they’re meant to restrain have unlimited resources to tear them down or rewrite the rules in their favor," he added "Congress must pass a robust wealth tax, strong enough not just to raise revenue for the communities AI is upending, but to also shrink billionaires’ fortunes. ” Overnight, Anthropic’s IPO made a small group of founders, executives, and investors some of the richest people on Earth.

That wealth was built on the work of writers, scientists, teachers, artists, and journalists whose contributions power AI—but they won’t see any of it.published Wednesday by Tax the Greedy Billionaires and research and advocacy organization P Street warned that the coming wave of"These fortunes aren’t sitting idle," the groups wrote.

"This wealth is shaping who writes AI’s rules and forcing lawmakers to calculate the political costs of regulating the industry. "The 2026 midterms offered a preview of what’s to come. The AI industry spent approximately $79 million across 68 House and Senate contests to recruit legislative allies and send a message to industry critics. AI invested heavily in primaries in ways that obscured their involvement.

The PACs generally focused on safe seats and spent millions to build “a bench of champions” through ads that highlighted non-AI issues like affordability ortypically have income and payroll taxes withheld from every paycheck, while billionaires can let stock gains accumulate for years without paying income tax and pass those gains to heirs without ever paying income tax on them," Tax the Greedy Billionaires and P Street said.

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"These preferences shield enormous fortunes from contributing to the public services and"Taxing excessive wealth directly would reach fortunes that otherwise grow for years without being subject to income tax," the groups added. "The goal should not simply be to collect a small share because that would leave billionaire power over our democracy and economy intact. The goal should be to reduce the concentration of wealth itself, with rates strong enough to counter the extraordinary growth of the largest fortunes.

" Anthropic's corporate governance structure has also drawn scrutiny. Although the company is incorporated as a public benefit corporation—a designation requiring it to balance shareholders' financial interests with its stated mission to have a positive impact on society—critics say that details in its "Anthropic’s multi-class share system and unusual corporate governance structure enshrine billionaire insiders and insulate founders further from accountability," Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund "This IPO amounts to another wealth transfer to tech oligarchs, leaving the rest of us to bear the downside risks," AFREF added.

America raised additional concerns about the consequences of concentrating enormous private wealth in the hands of people developing increasingly powerful AI systems that many experts"Anthropic’s IPO lays bare a disturbing contradiction: a company claiming to be a public benefit corporation while concentrating wealth and power in the hands of a few founders, all at a time when AI is rapidly reshaping the future of our economy,” Oxfam America senior manager of private sector campaigns and advocacy Hana Ivanhoe "This could be the largest IPO in history. It can’t be overstated what a massive windfall just a handful of insiders and early investors stand to make here," Ivanhoe added.

"And those gains rest on a company that seems to be externalizing AI’s risks onto the public at large. It’s a story of extremewe know all too well—the ultra-rich get even richer while the rest of us bear the consequences of their actions.

" As Anthropic rang in its IPO on the NASDAQ in Manhattan's Times Square on Thursday, protesters led by Stop Funding Billionaires rallied outside to raise some of the same concerns as the campaigners quoted in this article. At least several demonstrators were arrested.

“Congress should act now, and not wait to see if the worst-case scenario arrives,” Casar argued earlier this year. “AI companies are already pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into elections to try to shape what regulations get considered. We cannot wait for these companies to become even wealthier and more powerful.

”New York Times Editorial on ‘Threats to the Press’ Worldwide Avoids Any Mention of #1 Journalist Killer: Israel "If you want to see what the dehumanization of Palestinian journalists and the permission given to exterminate them looks like, look no further than this NYT editorial," said one media critic. Editorial Board is facing criticism over an editorial published Wednesday examining “threats to the press” worldwide, which inexplicably lacked any mention of Israel, the country that has beensays that in recent years, “the press has become a frequent target of dictators and aspiring autocrats,” citing efforts by authoritarian regimes to shut down critical news outlets, investigate and prosecute journalists, and enact new laws that restrict reporting on sensitive political matters.

, which the Times itself cited as the source of the statistic, 86 of them—more than two-thirds—were killed by Israel, mostly inAs of September 24, CPJ reported that Israeli forces had killed at least 241 journalists and media workers, including 189 who were killed in Gaza. Others were killed in Israeli attacks on, and Iran. These killings made 2024 and 2025 the two deadliest years for journalists worldwide since CPJ began tracking such deaths in 1992.

Israel’s attacks on journalists since 2023 “the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists” it has ever documented. It has identifieddrone strikes suggesting precise targeting and attacks on journalists visibly marked as members of the press. It also documented Israeli authorities’It is unclear which members of the board wrote and edited the piece.

David Leonhardt, who became the board’s leader in 2025, has frequently defended Israel’s actions in Gaza even asthat “Hamas is responsible for many of the civilian deaths” caused by Israeli attacks. The following month, discussing Israel’s attack on Al-Shifa Hospital, hethat the decline in the daily death toll showed that Israel “has responded to international pressure in ways that suggest its harshest critics are wrong to accuse it of wanting to maximize civilian deaths.

”around the world but it is genuinely weird that Israel doesn’t get name-checked given that two thirds of the journalists killed last year were killed by the IDF. www.nytimes.com/2026/11/18/o... Wednesday's editorial has been met with criticism from journalists and media critics, including Jameel Jaffer, the executive director of Columbia University's Knight "This is a powerful and necessary editorial from the NYT about threats to press freedom around the world," Jaffer wrote on.

"But it is genuinely weird that Israel doesn’t get name-checked given that two-thirds of the journalists killed last year were killed by the evil" by letting him try to whitewash his past misdeeds without any pushback. "Elon is absolutely MAGA—since core of Trump's MAGA politics is transactional deals with authoritarians around the world," Newman wrote.

"This is the man who led effort to gutpublished Wednesday, Gizmodo reporter Matt Novak argued that Musk's abrupt about face was entirely about self-preservation, pointing out that the SpaceX CEO once had a friendly relationship with former President People like Musk, Novak explained, "just want to acquire more money and more control over our lives" and "most of them don’t actually care that much if the politician they’re glad-handing has a D or an R next to their name. " "None of these guys are going to change who they are," Novake added.

"But their marketing materials could be altered dramatically as they try to pretend they didn’t spend the past two years kissing Trump’s ass. "The term "fossil fuels" did not appear in the draft, released one day before the conference is set to close. Conference in Antalya, Türkiye asserts that negotiators aim to keep the goal of limiting planetary heating to 1.5°C "within reach.

" Less clear is how leaders plan to do that, considering all mentions of transitioning away from fossil fuel energy—and even the term "fossil fuels"—were eliminated from the draft that was published with one day to go until the summit's close. ," which scientists and energy experts have long agreed is imperative in order to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above preindustrial temperatures, had been included in the 18-page draft that wasThey wrote that the goal of keeping "1.5° within reach" and limiting the overshoot remained, "recognizing that countries will take different pathways and solutions.

" The draft did not appear compatible with multiple reports that have been released by United Nations agencies in recent weeks, warning that countries must take action to rapidly reduce fossil fuel emissions in order to have any hope of ensuring an overshoot of the 1.5°C threshold—now considered to be inevitable—is only temporary.an analysis last week emphasizing that "a transition away from fossil fuels" is a key lever "that could cut emissions at the speed and urgency needed to follow" a pathway aligned with theAdvocates were dismayed not only by the absence of any mention of fossil fuels, but also by the inclusion of carbon capture and storage "and other unscientific and costly carbon removal technologies," which experts warn would undermine the energy transition.

The Guardian that the new draft "dangerously adds the option of a carbon capture and storage target to the mix" in a move that was "profoundly unacceptable.

" “The process has never had such a target and anything that provides a way for theto keep polluting the climate would be a profound backwards step at a time when climate impacts are rapidly worsening," Inventor said. "Governments have managed to remove almost everything that would actually signal countries are serious about phasing out fossil fuels," said Ioualalen.

"Instead they’re playing sycophant to the fossil fuel industry, leaving the door wide open for failed technologies like CCS and more fossil gas. The crucial call to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels is so diluted it might as well be absent.

" Advocates also noted that the new text proposed a launch of an “Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance” initiative—a reference to next year's conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia—but no longer mentioned the figure of $120 billion needed for climate finance for theAndreas Sieber, head of political strategy for 350.org, said the conference is "on the brink of an outrageous and utterly embarrassing lack of leadership by the COP31 presidencies," held this year by Türkiye and Australia. "Rich countries’ failure on finance is a historic disgrace.

They expect developing countries to shoulder the costs of a global transition while refusing to provide the means to deliver it. This is not a failure of technical negotiations. It is a shameless abdication of political responsibility. If this is where COP31 lands, history will remember it as a summit where those entrusted with leadership chose the comfort of inaction over the courage to confront reality.

” A target of ensuring that 35% of energy is derived from electricity by 2035 remained in the draft on Thursday, but was listed as a "voluntary" option countries can take "in accordance with their national circumstances and development priorities.

"lead for 350.org, said that "electrification that masquerades as green yet opens the door to more fossil fuel use is not what we came here for. " "Africa needs to electrify with renewables to keep people safe, lower bills, and create green jobs and industries," said Khamis. "We cannot build this future on crumbs thrown by rich polluting nations. Governments are spending around $1 trillion on fossil fuel subsidies.

But at COP31 they have only pledged $50 million for adaptation, and the draft text delays agreeing on a baseline for tripling adaptation finance with yet another process. If that isn’t fixed,will be left to clean up the mess that rich nations, particularly European nations, made in Antalya by blocking climate finance.

" "Developing countries and frontline communities don’t need another process, they need the money," Khamis added. "COP31 must set the baseline now and get it delivered. Anything less is a cruel injustice and an insult we will not accept. ”, Panama's environment minister, warned that negotiators at the meeting were "being held hostage by the petroleum mafia" and had been "stricken by Stockholm disease.

""They are so smart that they have convinced us that they are actually doing this for our own good," said Navarro. "They destroy our planet for our own good. They destroy nature to help us... We must look forward, tell the truth, and act with urgency in our own national interest.

"a letter Thursday to the COP31 presidencies saying the country would block any outcome of the talks that does not meet its demands. The final agreement out of the meeting must be unanimous.

"While we listen to endless oratory, the planet is being destroyed," said Navarro, who has pushed for a cap onproduction. "Outside this room and this conference, the world needs and expects radical change from us, and we are not delivering it... Accordingly, I inform you that Panama will not join any consensus, and will formally object in the closing plenaries, to the adoption of any decision that does not lead to an outcome satisfactory to our principles and our values.

” “Panama will not lend its name to an outcome that continues to ignore and attempts to excuse each nation’s individual responsibility," he added, "and by so doing prolongs and worsens the crisis.

""After spending years pointing to climate change and rising disaster costs to justify offering policyholders less protection at a higher price, the insurance industry is reaping record profits. "for "generating $113 billion dollars of excess underwriting profit over the last five years" by hiking premium rates and suppressing claim payouts.

"Rather than helping customers adapt and reduce climate risk, the industry funnels these profits into financial markets, boosting investment income, and enriching executives and shareholders," says the new report from Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund , The publication features four main sections, the first of which analyzes national trends. It shows that "between 2021 and 2025, home insurance premium revenue has increased by almost 60%.

All but one of the 10 largest property and casualty insurers increased premium revenue in their home insurance line by at least 40%. In the same period, claims payouts increased at only half the rate of premium revenue.

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As a result, loss ratios in the home insurance market fell by 20%.

" Data shows soaring home insurance costs cannot be fully explained by rising climate impacts, increased cost of reinsurance, or construction costs. “Families are paying too much for home insurance and getting less back when climate disasters strike. ” - Alex Martin, AFREFSpecifically, home insurance companies earned $113.9 billion from premiums in 2021, and paid out about 69 cents in claims for every dollar collected.

By 2025, they brought in $181.2 billion and paid out only about 55 cents per dollar collected. Both of those figures are "far below the historical average of 70 to 80 cents in the 1990s," noted Alex Martin, climate finance policy director at AFREF. The companies are "maximizing profits" by not only raising rates, but also "closing a staggering number of claims without payment," explained Elyse Schupak, policy advocate with Public Citizen's Climate Program.

During the study period, insurers closed nearly a third of claims without payment, and of those they paid, more than a fifth took at least two months to process.and rising disaster costs to justify offering policyholders less protection at a higher price, the insurance industry is reaping record profits," Schupak stressed.

"Insurance companies preach about protecting households, but the numbers reveal that the industry is actively padding its bottom line at their expense. " The report points out that "in 2025, some states had exceptionally low loss ratios, meaning insurers held onto much of the premiums they collected. These include Hawaii, where insurers paid out just eight cents of every dollar collected in premiums , Florida , New Mexico , Louisiana , and South Carolina .

" Part two of the publication focuses on some of the states where home insurers "posted extremely low loss ratios" last year: Idaho, Iowa, Florida,, "insurers increased premiums collected in the state by 64% over the past five years, from $11.4 billion in 2021 to $18.7 billion in 2025. Claims payouts decreased by 67% during the same period, from $6.5 billion to $2.1 billion.

" "No hurricanes made landfall in the US in 2025, which contributed to extremely low loss ratios in the state, though insurers also had low loss ratios in 2024 when the state had high hurricane activity," the report says. "Nonetheless, the high cost of reinsurance and the risk of especially damaging hurricanes requires insurers to purchase reinsurance to cover severe hurricanes, and may require additional reserves to promote solvency.

" Home insurance rates increased even where claims payouts fell:🚨 In Texas, insurers collected 78% more in premiums in 2025 than in 2021, while claims payouts fell 23%. Liberty Mutual’s largest home insurance company in Texas increased its rates by a cumulative 144%.

Part three of the report lays out how industry profits "could have been used to fund climate adaption," highlighting that "even if only a small fraction of the industry's excess underwriting income was reinvested in communities to support adaptation efforts, it would make an enormous difference in preserving people's ability to stay insured.

" Redirecting just 10% of the industry's excess underwriting income from 2021-25 could have provided nearly $5 billion dollars each year for climate adaptation projects, "far more" than the Federal Emergency Management Agency's annual spending on pre-disaster mitigation, according to the analysis. The full $113 billion "is enough money to fund 11.3 million standard roof fortification matching grants valued at $10,000, providing grants to over a third of the estimated 33.1 million US homes facing moderate or greater hurricane wind risk.

" Part four features policy recommendations, urging decision-makers to "consider prior loss ratios in rate regulation, strengthen oversight of insurer rate increases, require insurers to invest in and reward resilience, increase oversight of insurer claims handling, and increase transparency over insurer underwriting, pricing, and claims decisions. "short-changing households as the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis intensifies," said RDP deputy research director Kenny Stancil, "public officials must use every tool at their disposal to curb industry profiteering and insist that these ill-gotten gains be used instead to help communities adapt to increasingly frequent and severe weather.

"‘This Is Where the American People Are’: Sanders Outlines Plan to Aggressively Push Medicare for All "It is no longer—from a political point of view, from a policy point of view—good enough to tinker around the edges," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.legislation in the new Congress, when the progressive senator is set to take charge of the chamber's Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

"The word is getting out that it is no longer—from a political point of view, from a policy point of view—good enough to tinker around the edges," Sanders said during a news conference outlining his legislative agenda, which also includes a $20-an-hour federaland the pro-union Protecting the Right to Organize Act.

"Increasingly, the American people and elected officials understand that the current But the senator said that "restoring the status quo to pre-Trump" would be wholly inadequate. According to a reportThe Senate HELP Committee, which Sanders will chair in the new Congress, does not have jurisdiction over Medicare. But the Senate Finance Committee does, and that panel will be led by Sen.

Wyden said last week that he and Sanders are "aligned on their efforts to move the party toward Medicare for All,"on Wednesday, Sanders said that a country in which every person is guaranteed comprehensive health coverage as a right "is no longer a utopian vision.

"ahead of the November midterms found that 66% of Americans support a Medicare for All system, and voters demonstrated that support earlier this month by electing a slew of Medicare for All backers to Congress—from Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Troy Jackson in “I think the election, in my opinion, was a crying out for fundamental change in the way the government does business and the absolute need to protect a struggling working class,” said Sanders. “I think this is a time to bring about very significant changes in policies so that we can actually improve the lives of working families.

”him on Wednesday to be the next House speaker—support Medicare for All, but both have said they back incremental changes such as lowering Medicare's eligibility age.for lowering Medicare's eligibility age, expanding coverage to kids, and adding dental, vision, and hearing benefits. Sanders described that step as "the first year" of his Medicare for All plan.

Global Labor Coalition to Governments: Stop Giving Contracts to Union Buster Amazonis calling on governments to stop giving new contracts to Amazon, citing the tech giant's "long and well-documented record of violating workers’ fundamental rights.

"across the globe warn of "the growing dependence of our governments on Amazon.com, Inc. and its subsidiary, Amazon Web Services ," which they say "is fundamentally inconsistent with the shared democratic values of our countries. " "Around the world, the company has repeatedly and aggressively suppressed union organizing, engaging in union-busting tactics whenever workers attempt to organize," the letter states.

"Despite this, our governments continue to award Amazon billions in public contracts for cloud computing services underpinning critical public The unions then call on governments to reform their public procurement processes "to require respect for workers' fundamental rights as a mandatory contract eligibility," while also building enforcement mechanisms "to exclude companies that violate workers' rights" from receiving future public contracts. , exploit workers, or erode public trust," the letter concludes.

"Public funds should advance public values, not subsidize union busting or deepen our digital dependency on unaccountablegovernments for turning a blind eye to Amazon's actions even as it "shuts down warehouses, busts unions, and tries to get labor laws struck down. " "Governments set the rules for who gets public money," said Hoffman. "They can require that companies respect workers’ right to organize and bargain, and they should start with the biggest contractor that refuses to.

" Other signatories of the Amazon letter include Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail Wholesale Department Store Union; Milton Jones, international president of the United Food and Commercial Workers; Claude Cummings Jr., president of Communications Workers of America; Sean O’Brien, president of the Teamsters; April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union; and Jonathan Smith, president of the American Postal Workers Union. Myanmar Government Guilty of Genocide, International Court of Justice Says in Historic Ruling "After everything our people have endured, this moment gives us renewed hope for justice, dignity, and a better future," said one Rohingya refugee.

It is the first time in the ICJ's 80-year history that it has found a state responsible for committing genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention, with the court ruling in a 9-6 vote that "the only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar’s actions is an intention to destroy a substantial part" of the Rohingya population.the court found that during Myanmar's military campaign that began in northern Rakhine State in August 2017, "security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence againstIn the case brought by the West African nation of The Gambia, the court found that the evidence supported UN investigators’ estimate that at least 10,000 Rohingya were killed, including women and children.

It also showed soldiers committed widespread rape and sexual violence. The ICJ additionally found that Rohingya villages were systematically burned and destroyed while neighboring villages belonging to other ethnic groups were spared. In all, more than 700,000 Rohingya were forced to flee into neighboringto investigate, prosecute, and punish suspects, and enact laws implementing the Genocide Convention to prevent future violations.

It also ordered the country to facilitate the voluntary return of displaced Rohingya, help locate missing people, return or replace lost or damaged property, provide rehabilitation for victims, and ensure protection against discrimination. Myanmar must also compensate the Rohingya for harm done with an amount to be determined later, the ICJ said.it "a historic and authoritative recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya and a rare moment of justice for survivors, victims and their families.

"She said the ruling "must serve as a wake-up call to the international community" and "must not simply be ignored," especially since those who committed the atrocities are still in positions of power.against the Rohingya, the former head of the armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, is now Myanmar’s president following engineered elections," she said. "Governments should not welcome him on the international stage, especially as grave violations continue unchecked inside Myanmar.

Instead, they should stop any transfer of all weapons, security and surveillance equipment, and military and security assistance to Myanmar.

"that in addition to being a "long-awaited recognition of the suffering the Rohingya have endured from Myanmar’s military," it also "provides a significant precedent for victims of genocide, and other grave crimes, across the world in their own quest for justice.

” Nimer Sultany, a law professor at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, said the ruling had massive implications for the December 2023"The court's application of the law to the facts in Myanmar makes it highly likely it will reach a similar conclusion in the case of Israel, given the scale of its crimes inthe ruling against Myanmar "is a demonstration of international justice & a reaffirmation that impunity for such horrific acts must not stand.

"University of Manitoba law professor and genocide scholar Kjell Anderson argued that while the ruling "will not immediately change the situation on the ground," it may help to "mobilize attention and support for the Rohingya. ", Thailand, India, and China—that are cozying up to the Myanmar government, and, in some cases, sending Rohingya back into a tremendously dangerous situation. " Anderson shared a message he received from a Rohingya friend living in the Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh.

"Today is a deeply emotional and historic day for the Rohingya," they said. "After everything our people have endured, this moment gives us renewed hope for justice, dignity, and a better future and return to the homeland.

"Driven by US and China, Planet-Heating Emissions From Data Centers Set to Rise by 70% by 2030: IEA The rapid data center build-out represents the "nail in the coffin for the planet’s life support systems," said one expert.in its annual World Energy Outlook on Thursday that planet-heating emissions from the facilities are projected to rise by 70% by 2030. The two countries are not alone in pushing for the expansion of massive data centers, which require large amounts of energy to operate and cool continuously running servers.for about 70% of their data center needs by 2030.

In Canada, the agency identified plans for 11 gigawatts of gas generation to power data centers over the next four years, and in the rest of the world, developers are expected to use gas plants for their energy needs with a combined capacity of just 4 gigawatts. Developers in the US, meanwhile, currently have plans for about 180 gigawatts of new gas-fired plants to power their data centers, and the country is expected to rely on gas for about 60% of its electricity needs for the facilities.

In China, about half of data centers' electricity will come from coal-fired plants by the end of the decade.in advancing the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act , a key permitting reform bill that would speed up fossil fuel projects andthe IEA report showed that the rapid data center build-out represents the "nail in the coffin for the planet’s life support systems.

"a final agreement that includes concrete commitments to phase out the emissions that are projected to explode due to data centers.last week that without decisive action to slash fossil fuel emissions, the planet is headed for an "irrevocable overshoot" of the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris climate agreement in 2015. UN agencies have also warned in recent weeks that avoiding at least a temporary overshoot of the threshold is no longer possible, and drawing down fossil fuel emissions is now needed to ensure the breach is only temporary.

Following the disruption to world energy markets by the Iran War started by Israel and the US earlier this year, IEA executive director Fatih BirolThursday that he does not "see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before.

" Policy decisions, suggested the IEA, including those regarding how to power artificial intelligence and data centers, will determine the world's energy and climate future. 'Duffy Lied': Air Traffic Controllers Refute Trump Transportation Secretary's Ground Stop Explanation‘A Huge Betrayal of Voters’: Jeffries Indicates Willingness to Give GOP More Funds to Continue Trump’s Iran WarAccusing Progressives of Wanting to Destroy Israel, Fetterman Threatens to Quit Dems if Van Hollen Leads SenateSchumer Faces Fresh Call to Step Aside Over Latest Vote With GOP on Polluter-Friendly Permitting Bill