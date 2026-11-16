Interior Designer Katrina van Dyk Diagnosed With Severe Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Interior designer Katrina van Dyk shares her story of being misdiagnosed with dementia and menopause symptoms before discovering her terrifying confusion and nerve pain were caused by a severe vitamin B12 deficiency.

Interior designer Katrina van Dyk experienced a sudden and terrifying decline in her cognitive and physical health while driving from her Cotswolds studio to meet clients in Bath. The 56-year-old professional, who had traveled this route for work for 20 years, suddenly lost her spatial awareness and became unable to navigate familiar roundabouts. Her 28-year-old son Charlie had to intervene when she pulled over in a state of panic, sobbing that she did not know where she was. This moment marked the beginning of a five-month journey of fear, misdiagnosis, and eventual life-saving medical intervention for a condition that affects up to 6 per cent of people under the age of 60 in the UK.

Severe Confusion And Nerve Pain Misinterpreted

For months, van Dyk struggled with a complex cluster of symptoms that she believed were unrelated, including agonizing hand pain, clumsiness, poor balance, and severe memory lapses. She initially feared she was suffering from early-onset dementia or carpal tunnel syndrome, conditions common among those who work with intricate details. The pain in her hands was so intense that it woke her at 3am every morning, swelling and tingling to the point where she could no longer sew or perform her job. Her spatial awareness vanished completely, leading to incidents like scraping her car against a bollard, which left her feeling like a "complete idiot" and caused her husband David to take over all driving duties.

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Autoimmune Condition Prevented Nutrient Absorption

After five months of suffering, van Dyk finally visited her general practitioner, who ordered blood tests to rule out various conditions. The results were shocking: her vitamin B12 levels were measured at 80ng/L, a dangerously low figure when the normal range exceeds 350ng/L and levels below 180ng/L are considered deficient. The diagnosis was pernicious anaemia, an autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks intrinsic factor in the gut, preventing the body from absorbing vitamin B12. This vital nutrient is essential for healthy nerves and brain function, and its absence explained the "brain fog," numbness, and disorientation she had experienced. While dietary deficiencies are common, van Dyk's case was driven by this specific biological blockage.

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Emergency Injections Restored Professional Function

The medical team booked van Dyk in for emergency B12 injections immediately, administering six doses in quick succession to raise her levels. The response was rapid and profound; within days, the tingling in her hands stopped, and her cognitive clarity returned, allowing her to resume her intricate design work. The crushing worry that had dominated her life for half a year lifted, restoring her confidence and allowing her business with celebrity clients across Somerset and the Cotswolds to return to normal. She now requires regular monitoring and top-up injections to maintain healthy levels, having been lucky to avoid other severe symptoms like heart palpitations or vision problems associated with the deficiency.

Crucial Warning About Ignoring Atypical Symptoms

Van Dyk emphasizes that her symptoms were often dismissed or misattributed to menopause, stress, or simply getting older, a common trap for middle-aged women. She warns against assuming that strange physical or mental changes are just part of aging, especially when they feel markedly different from previous experiences. Her story highlights the importance of persistent advocacy with healthcare providers and the value of blood tests when symptoms like nerve pain, balance issues, and confusion appear simultaneously. Early detection of vitamin B12 deficiency can prevent irreversible nerve damage and restore quality of life, as it did for van Dyk after her initial refusal to seek help was overcome by her deteriorating condition.