Former Manston Reception Centre worker Max Coyle suffers severe health consequences after contracting tuberculosis while employed by Interforce, highlighting overcrowding and safety failures.

Max Coyle, a former security guard at the Manston Reception Centre in Kent, has been medically retired and left unable to work after contracting tuberculosis while employed by government contractor Interforce. The 43-year-old experienced severe symptoms including three collapsed lungs and spent 90 days in the hospital, a condition he attributes directly to his time working at the facility between 2021 and 2023.

Severe Health Consequences and Medical History

Coyle reports that his health deteriorated rapidly after he began coughing and suffering from shortness of breath in 2022, which ultimately led to an emergency hospital admission. Medical tests confirmed he had contracted tuberculosis, a bacterial infection that spreads through close contact with symptomatic individuals and primarily affects the lungs. The severity of his case resulted in multiple collapsed lungs and blood clots in his heart that traveled through his lung tissue, requiring him to inject himself with blood thinners three or four times daily.

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The father-of-one states that he now suffers from permanent lung damage described as having holes in his lungs, which prevents him from performing even gentle exercises or walking up stairs without becoming breathless. He was forced to stop wearing the stab vest provided by Border Force and Interforce because the weight was too burdensome for his compromised respiratory system. Despite completing multiple courses of antibiotics, Coyle remains infected with latent tuberculosis that sits in the lining of his lungs, though he confirms it is no longer contagious to others.

Official Confirmation and Cluster Identification

An email sent by the UK Health Security Agency in June 2024 officially confirmed that Max Coyle was part of a disease cluster identified at the Manston Immigration Centre site. The agency's notification identified twelve tuberculosis cases within this cluster, noting that the individuals were predominantly asylum seekers. The same month, the UK Health Security Agency issued a specific notification regarding the single case of tuberculosis in a person who previously worked at the Kent facility, linking his illness directly to earlier cases found among the detained population.

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The UK Health Security Agency stated at the time that they were collaborating with NHS partners and Kent County Council to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment and provide necessary advice. They emphasized that the individual case was linked to earlier incidents and that they would continue to monitor the situation closely. This official correspondence validates Coyle's assertion that his infection was acquired through close contact with asylum seekers processed at the site, as he identifies no other plausible location for the transmission of the disease.

Overcrowding and Inadequate Safety Protocols

The Manston Reception Centre has faced intense scrutiny over its conditions, with an independent inquiry currently examining the management of the facility. In 2022, the site held approximately 4,000 people in buildings designed to accommodate only 1,000, creating a high-risk environment for infectious disease spread. Previous health crises at the centre included a confirmed diphtheria outbreak in 2022, a death linked to the disease at Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital, and widespread reports of scabies among detainees.

Coyle criticizes the protective measures provided to staff as lax and insufficient for the volume of people he interacted with, noting there were around 10,000 individuals on site at that time. He describes a scenario where face masks were available on the side but not strictly enforced, requiring guards to handle detainees' belongings and manage their care without adequate protection. He believes the equipment provided was inadequate given the constant close contact required for his security duties during the intake and processing of new arrivals.

Financial Hardship and Systemic Accountability

As a result of his medical retirement, Max Coyle had his security license revoked and has been unable to secure new employment in construction or other physical roles. He currently receives industrial injuries benefit but describes a life dominated by financial panic and anxiety, feeling that he has been cheated by the system that employed him. He is seeking accountability for the circumstances that led to his severe health decline and permanent disability, arguing that the failure to protect his welfare was a direct result of the unsafe working conditions at the centre.

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The Home Office responded to the allegations by stating that they take the welfare of everyone working at Manston and those in their care extremely seriously. A government spokesperson confirmed that they continue to work closely with the UK Health Security Agency to identify communicable diseases and limit the transmission of infection. Meanwhile, the Manston site faces ongoing operational changes, with hundreds of jobs at risk as MTC Definitive takes over the £539 million Home Office contract, leaving many former and current workers uncertain about their future employment prospects.