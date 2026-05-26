Interference From Nearby Devices Affects Internet Speed, Connectivity

Keeping some common devices, such as baby monitors, cordless phones, Bluetooth speakers, security cameras, and smart TVs, away from the router can prevent interference and improve internet speed, connectivity, and reliability.

At a time when many devices require seamless internet connectivity, slightly slow internet speeds can disrupt regular tasks. Devices such as baby monitors , cordless phones , Bluetooth speakers, security cameras , smart TVs, and unshielded power cables can interfere with your router and affect internet speed, connectivity, and reliability.

However, placing these devices away from the router can significantly improve network speed and reliability. In case of digital baby monitors, switching to a non-congested, non-overlapping channel on the 2.4 GHz band is a simple solution. If cordless phones operate on the same frequency, moving them away or switching to a model that operates on another band is an option. Similarly, maintaining a distance of 3-5 feet between Bluetooth speakers and the router can reduce interference.

If security cameras or smart TVs are in proximity, moving them away or using wired models can be considered. Additionally, using modern routers that support 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands can help reduce interference on the 2.4 GHz spectrum, including smart home hubs. Keeping these devices away from the router or connecting them via Ethernet cables can significantly improve internet speed and reliability





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Interference Devices Router Bands Frequency Cordless Phones Baby Monitors Bluetooth Speakers Security Cameras Smart Tvs Unshielded Power Cables Wi-Fi Speed Networks Connectors

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