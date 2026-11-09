Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Hosted by Community of Grace Presbyterian Church

Community of Grace Presbyterian Church hosts its inaugural interfaith Thanksgiving service on November 15 in Sandy. Leaders from multiple religions share gratitude passages at this first-ever collaborative event.

Community of Grace Presbyterian Church in Sandy will host its inaugural Interfaith Thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 15. This collaborative event marks the first time the church has organized such a gathering, bringing together leaders from diverse religious traditions to celebrate shared values of gratitude. The service aims to highlight unity among faith groups rather than emphasizing the differences that often divide communities.

Coller Draws on Decade of Interfaith Experience

Rev. Dr. Sue Coller, the interim pastor at Community of Grace, spearheaded this initiative based on her extensive background in interfaith work. Her experience includes serving as a pastor in Lincoln, Nebraska, for ten years, where she regularly collaborated with pastors, rabbis, imams, and bishops. During that tenure, she established a tradition of uniting people from various religious backgrounds around the common theme of thanksgiving. Coller returned to her home state of Utah to begin her role at Community of Grace Presbyterian Church in June, bringing this vision with her.

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Clements Family and Stake President Collaborate

The concept for this year's event emerged from conversations between Rev. Dr. Sue Coller and Jordan and Julie Clements. The Clementses are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have attended services at Community of Grace Presbyterian Church at least once a month for the past three years. They introduced Coller to Rob Yates, the president of the Sandy Utah Granite Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Yates responded enthusiastically to the proposal, helping to solidify the partnership required to make the event a reality. Coller acknowledged that the collaboration with the Clements family and Yates was essential, stating she could not have organized the event alone.

Scripture Readings and Musical Performances Scheduled

The afternoon program will feature leaders from multiple religions sharing passages from their scriptures that focus on gratitude and thanksgiving. Participating groups include Congregation Kol Ami, the Utah Islamic Center, the Utah Marshallese Church JRD, the Second Free Methodist Church, Hilltop United Methodist Church, and the Sandy Utah Granite Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The service will also include musical performances by choirs from these different faith communities. A musical performance is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., one hour before the main service starts at 3 p.m.

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Event Logistics and Future Expansion Plans

The interfaith Thanksgiving service will take place at 2015 Newcastle Drive in Sandy. The sanctuary at Community of Grace Presbyterian Church has a seating capacity of approximately 200 people. Rob Yates has asked bishops in his stake to announce the event in churches over the next few Sundays to maximize community awareness. Rev. Dr. Sue Coller expressed hope that this initial gathering will serve as the beginning of a larger annual tradition. She plans to invite more religious groups in the Salt Lake Valley next year, aiming for a larger and more inclusive event with more lead time for planning.

Community Response and Organizational Support

Although the list of participating religions is relatively small for this first iteration, the organizers view it as a successful start. Coller noted that if seating becomes an issue next year due to higher attendance, it would be a desirable problem to have. The event highlights the potential for local religious institutions to foster cooperation and mutual understanding. Community members are encouraged to attend the musical performance at 2:30 p.m. and the main service at 3 p.m. to witness this demonstration of interfaith solidarity in Sandy.