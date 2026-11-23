The average cost to feed 10 people this Thanksgiving is $55.18, up 6% from last year. Major supermarkets are offering meal bundles starting at $25 to help shoppers save.

Feeding 10 people this Thanksgiving will cost an average of $55.18, or about $5.52 per plate, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey.

Holiday Meal Deals From Top Supermarkets

That is a 6% increase from 2025, driven by higher prices for turkey, milk, and traditional holiday staples. To help shoppers stretch their budgets, top supermarket chains are offering holiday meal deals. Walmart has a $35 bundle basket that feeds a family of 10. The package includes 26 items such as a turkey, fresh produce, stuffing, rolls, and other staple sides.

Also read Thanksgiving dinner prices rise nationally, drop in Colorado

Pumpkin pie ingredients like Great Value pure pumpkin, pie crusts, and whipped topping are also included. ShopRite Price Plus cardholders who spend $400 between Oct. 25 and Nov. 26 can unlock a free holiday favorite, including a whole turkey or ham, or score discounts on seasonal staples. Members' progress tracks automatically online and in the app.

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The grocer also offers a bundle to feed a family of eight for under $40, including a frozen turkey, broccoli, stuffing, mashed potatoes, frozen corn, gravy mix, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and a pumpkin pie. Aldi offers an online guide to order a Thanksgiving meal for a family of 10 for under $39. The bundle includes a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, cranberries, peas, carrots, celery, milk, whipping cream, and pumpkin pie ingredients.

Lidl has a $35.86 Thanksgiving basket that includes a 14-pound turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, rolls, and pumpkin pie. Customers must have an active, free Lidl Plus account and scan their app at checkout.

More Store Bundles And Discount Offers

Target offers a Thanksgiving meal for six for under $30, including a Butterball Premium Whole Turkey, potatoes, jellied cranberry sauce, canned French-style green beans, cream of mushroom soup, French fried onions, stuffing mix, turkey gravy, and two baguettes. Amazon Grocery is offering a $25 Thanksgiving meal planned to feed up to six people, available through Thursday while supplies last.

The meal includes a frozen turkey and sides like stovetop stuffing, Kraft Mac & Cheese, russet potatoes, and produce, plus ingredients for green bean casserole and pie crusts for a pumpkin pie. Whole Foods' bundle is priced at $32.99 for four plates, available through Thursday. It includes turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, and cranberry sauce. Prime members receive a 20% discount and non-members get 11% off the regular price.

Wegmans' Thanksgiving meal serves eight for less than $5 a person. The deal includes a 13-pound turkey, sides, and pumpkin pie, along with chicken stock, dinner rolls, canned corn, jellied cranberry sauce, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and a Sara Lee frozen pumpkin pie. Publix offers fully cooked, heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal bundles ranging from $49.99 for three people to $139.99 for 15. A Complete Turkey Dinner for eight starts at $69.99, which is under $10 per person.

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Orders must be placed by today for in-store pickup through Wednesday, as all Publix stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day. The complete turkey dinner includes a cooked turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, and other sides. Publix also offers a ham dinner with brown sugar ham, sweet potato casserole, and green bean casserole. Fresh Market has a Holiday Turkey Market Meal Kit for $21.99 that serves two and includes tender turkey medallions, turkey gravy, and mashed sweet potatoes.

Planning Advice And Savings Tips

They also have an ultimate meal with both turkey and ham listed at $199.99 for pickup. That includes a 10 to 12-pound fully cooked turkey, 3.5-pound boneless sliced ham, and Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, with a $10 Fresh Market Rewards discount applied at pickup. Experts say the first savings move happens before you set foot in the store: confirm who is actually coming.

Scott Vinson of Butterball recommends settling on an accurate headcount before choosing a turkey size, so you aren't paying for food nobody eats. Then check for deals. Some retailers offer Thanksgiving meal bundles or free-turkey deals tied to a minimum purchase. Heather Wheeler, co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady, says shoppers can often spend that amount, use all their coupons, and still get the free turkey.

The 85% figure about hosts wanting guests to pitch in comes from Butterball's Togetherness Report. The source article describes the findings as covering hosts and does not give a geography or time period. For those who want a lot of leftovers, Butterball's Scott Vinson suggests buying a certain amount per guest. Wheeler also notes that shoppers can often spend the required amount, use all their coupons, and still get the free turkey.

Dietitian Kayla Pasquale says leftover turkey is versatile enough for sandwiches, for serving over mashed potatoes or brussels sprouts, and even as a snack. The bottom line for this year's Thanksgiving run is simple: buy for the number of people you're actually feeding, check store apps and coupons, be flexible about brands, and plan for leftovers. Small moves like these can keep a last-minute grocery trip from turning into a budget buster.