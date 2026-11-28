Defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami have been eliminated from the postseason in Round One after a shocking 3-0 series sweep by the Columbus Crew. Despite entering the playoffs as Eastern Conference runners-up, the team struggled with inconsistent performances, significant goal differences, and a heavy reliance on Lionel Messi. The defeat highlights issues with new signings, managerial instability, and defensive vulnerabilities that contrast sharply with their previous season's success.

Inter Miami’s Round One demons came rushing back. | Giorgio VIera/AFP/Getty Images Lionel Messi stormed down the tunnel after defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami crashed out of the postseason in Round One on Friday evening.berth alive following a lopsided 3–0 defeat to Columbus Crew in Game One of the best-of-three series.

There were no red cards to kill Inter Miami’s momentum this time around, but there were a flurry of missed chances that frustrated the visitors across 90 minutes. With only a few minutes of stoppage time left on the clock, a penalty shootout seemed the likeliest scenario to decide the scoreless encounter, but a 92nd-minute winner from Columbus forward Santiago Giménez stunned Messi, the Herons and the entire league. ’s Round One woes.

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Now while the postseason stretches on for the next month, the Herons—and Messi—will be forced to reevaluate after such a shocking series sweep. Inter Miami crumbled when it mattered most. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Imagesand finishing second in the Eastern Conference standings, Inter Miami have been far from perfect in 2026. A dissertation can be written on the new players in pink who failed to live up to expectations this season.