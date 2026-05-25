Intensified Israeli Airstrikes Against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Progress in Iran Talks, Invitation to Sign Abraham Accords

The escalating conflict in the Middle East continues with intensified airstrikes against Hezbollah militant targets in Lebanon. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, has delivered a video message claiming to step on the gas and striking Iran's terrorist proxies even harder. Concurrently, the U.S. has made progress in a tentative agreement with Iran but no gains have yet been made. President Trump, meanwhile, has invited Arab nations to sign the Abraham Accords, a landmark agreement to establish relations between Israel and Arab states, with the UAE and Bahrain being the first members.

The intensified airstrikes against Hezbollah militant targets in Lebanon come after Israel i PM Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a video message vowing to strike hard against Iran 's terrorist proxies.

Over 70 infrastructure sites, command centers, weapons storage facilities, and infrastructure sites have been destroyed, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, the U.S. has made progress in a tentative agreement with Iran, but no breakthroughs have occurred yet. President Trump invited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan to sign the Abraham Accords, a landmark agreement to establish relations between Israel and Arab nations, with the UAE and Bahrain as signatories.

Iran, however, is unlikely to join the accord, signaling an ongoing stalemate in the region's political landscape





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Middle East US-Iran Relations Lebanon Hezbollah Middle East Israel Iran US-Iran Relations Intensified Airstrikes Tentative Agreement Abraham Accords Innodbite To Sign The Accord Portland End Landmark Agreement Saudi Arabia Qatar Pakistan Turkey Egypt Jordan

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