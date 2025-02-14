Intense Rainfall Expected to Impact Southern California Evening Commute

A potent rainstorm is anticipated to unleash intense rainfall on Southern California, particularly during the evening rush hour. The storm is predicted to bring rapid and heavy downpours, potentially leading to dangerous road conditions and widespread flooding.

A powerful rainstorm is forecast to bring significant impacts to Southern California, particularly during the evening commute. While Thursday morning saw scattered showers and several vehicle crashes, the heaviest rainfall is expected between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Officials from the National Weather Service warn of rapid bursts of intense precipitation, with rates potentially reaching 1 inch of rain per hour as the cold front moves through.

This would be five to ten times more intense than the rainfall experienced earlier in the day, according to KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno.The storm's arrival is anticipated to unfold in stages: Ventura County will see the first impacts between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., followed by Metro Los Angeles from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Orange County and the Inland Empire can expect the brunt of the storm from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. By around 8 p.m., approximately 98% of the rainfall is projected to have passed as the cold front moves out. However, Deanno cautions that flooding can persist even after the rain ceases, stating, 'There is always a lag time with flooding, so even though it may be sunny tomorrow morning, there likely will still be flooding concerns into the day tomorrow.'The California Highway Patrol reported a surge in vehicle crashes across Los Angeles County by 7 a.m. Thursday, with approximately 40 incidents, mainly involving solo vehicle spinouts. The severe weather conditions are expected to create hazardous driving conditions throughout the region, and motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution





