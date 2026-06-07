Intense Battles and Rising Stars Define the 2026 U.S. Women's Open at Riviera

Top golfers contended on Riviera's demanding course, with Nelly Korda emerging as a leading contender while newcomers displayed poise, highlighting the tournament's competitive depth.

The 2026 U.S. Women's Open unfolded at the historic Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, delivering a dramatic showcase of talent as the world's top female golfers vied for the championship.

Over two days of competition, the field featured a blend of seasoned champions and rising stars, each navigating the demanding layout that has tested generations of players. Early rounds saw the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, and Lydia Ko demonstrating precision off the tee, while newcomers such as Ruoning Yin and Brooke Henderson displayed composure under pressure, making strategic choices with their caddies that highlighted the tournament's strategic depth.

The third hole, notorious for its treacherous greenside bunker, became a focal point as Danielle Kang and Jeeno Thitikul executed daring shots that either rescued pars or forced costly bogeys, underscoring the fine line between brilliance and setback at Riviera. Mid‑tournament, the leaderboard tightened as Nelly Korda produced a series of clutch performances, including a crucial chip on the twelfth and a decisive drive on the fifteenth that vaulted her into contention.

Her ability to read the challenging Pacific coastal wind and select the right club in partnership with her caddie proved pivotal. Meanwhile, veteran Michelle Wie West, accompanied by her husband and caddie Jonnie West, struggled to find rhythm on the second green, missing a vital putt that illustrated the unforgiving nature of the course.

The ninth fairway witnessed strong performances from Hannah Green and Minjee Lee, both of whom managed to secure pars while peers faltered, highlighting the competitive volatility that characterized this stage of the Open. As the final round approached, the tension amplified. Players such as Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim remained within striking distance, their tee shots on the fourth and fifth holes reflecting a mix of power and accuracy.

The tournament's narrative was further enriched by the international representation, with golfers from Asia, Europe, and the United States converging to contest the coveted title. Spectators were treated to a visual feast: dramatic swings, thoughtful club selections, and intense moments of anticipation as players awaited cleared greens. The U.S. Women's Open at Riviera not only reinforced the tournament's reputation as a crucible for elite competition but also celebrated the growing depth and global reach of women's golf





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U.S. Women's Open Riviera Country Club Nelly Korda Women's Golf 2026 Championship

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