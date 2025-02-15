Intelligence Community Contemplates Security Breach Following DOGE Website Leak

The newly launched government website, DOGE, has inadvertently published sensitive information about the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), raising serious concerns about a potential security breach within the intelligence community.

The recent launch of DOGE, a government website designed to provide information about the federal workforce, has raised serious concerns within the intelligence community. According to a review by ABC News, the website, which was updated earlier this week, inadvertently published details about the National Reconnaissance Office ( NRO ), a highly classified agency responsible for developing and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites.

This includes information regarding the NRO's headcount and budget. Multiple intelligence community sources have expressed grave apprehension over this apparent security breach, believing it to be a significant lapse. John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former acting undersecretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, underscored the potential danger this leak poses to personnel working for intelligence agencies. He stated that divulging any information about U.S. citizens employed by these agencies jeopardizes their safety. A former CIA official who served on classification review boards characterized the incident as a 'significant' breach, particularly concerning if it involves the NRO's budget and personnel. The official further highlighted the severity of the situation if it entails the declassification of sensitive information under executive authority.Mick Mulroy, an ABC News national security and defense analyst and a former CIA officer, echoed the concerns, stating that while he is unsure if classified information has been publicly disclosed, the exposure of the NRO's size, budget, and personnel details is highly problematic. He explained that adversaries actively seek to acquire as much information as possible about U.S. intelligence activities, investments, and personnel to target them for intelligence purposes. Mulroy emphasized that the NRO and DOGE have not responded to requests for comment. However, the DOGE.GOV page states that workforce data excludes Military, Postal Service, White House, intelligence agencies, and others.





