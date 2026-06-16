Intel's Serpent Lake Processors with Nvidia Graphics May Target Q1 2028 Launch

Intel is reportedly targeting the first quarter of 2028 for the launch of its Serpent Lake processors, which are expected to integrate Nvidia RTX graphics technology instead of Intel's own Arc GPUs. According to hardware tipster FX57, the chips could debut at CES 2028 if the schedule holds. Serpent Lake, first mentioned in earlier roadmap leaks, would pair Intel CPU cores with an Nvidia graphics tile and is likely aimed at AI-focused PCs and high-end mobile workstations rather than mainstream products. This move raises questions about the future of Intel's Arc graphics division, though it may continue in-house for other segments. The processors are said to be a branch of the upcoming Titan Lake mobile architecture, alongside other codenames like Nova Lake and Razor Lake.

Intel ’s rumored Serpent Lake processors may have a launch window. According to hardware tipster FX57, Intel is targeting the first quarter of 2028 for processors featuring Nvidia graphics technology.

If the schedule remains unchanged, the chips could debut at CES 2028. The leak does not mention Serpent Lake directly, but previous roadmap reports have linked the codename to a future Intel SoC that pairs Intel CPU cores with an Nvidia RTX graphics tile instead of the company’s own Arc graphics technology.

What Nvidia-powered Serpent Lake could mean for Intel Serpent Lake first surfaced in leaked roadmaps earlier this year and quickly attracted attention due to its reported use of an Nvidia graphics tile instead of Intel’s own graphics technology. Naturally, that raises questions about the future of Intel’s Arc graphics division, especially after the company’s recent push into handheld gaming with the Arc G3 processor.

An Nvidia-powered Serpent Lake chip would not necessarily signal the end of Arc graphics on Intel’s laptop processors and SoCs. A more likely scenario is that Serpent Lake targets specific categories, such as AI-focused PCs and high-end mobile workstations, while Intel continues to develop its in-house graphics for mainstream products. Nvidia is already pursuing those same markets with its RTX Spark platform, which is aimed at AI computing and remote workstation workloads.

Serpent Lake’s place in Intel’s future plans Earlier roadmap leaks placed Serpent Lake alongside several future Intel architectures, including Nova Lake, Razor Lake, and Titan Lake. Serpent Lake is said to be a branch of the Titan Lake processors, which themselves are expected to be purely mobile CPUs. Recommended Videos If the roadmap proves accurate, Serpent Lake would easily become one of Intel’s most unusual processor projects in years.

The combination of Intel CPU cores and Nvidia graphics would represent a significant departure from Intel’s traditional processor strategy and could result in one of the company’s most distinctive products in years.





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