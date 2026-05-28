Intel reveals Arc G-series processors, hoping it will power your next Windows 11 gaming handheld

AMD has owned the gaming handheld chip race for years. Intel’s new Arc G-Series processors are trying to change that.

After years of going head-to-head with AMD for PC gaming supremacy, Intel now appears determined to challenge Team Red’s dominance in the Windows 11 gaming handheld market.

The company has just unveiled the Intel Arc G3 and Arc G3 Extreme processors, both based on the Panther Lake architecture used in Intel Core Ultra Series 3. Intel says the chips are tuned for handhelds, with 2 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores, 4 low-power efficiency cores, and graphics based on its latest Xe3 architecture. The top configuration uses Intel Arc B390 graphics, with support for real-time ray tracing, XeSS 3, Multi-Frame Generation, Xe Low Latency, and AI-based upscaling.

Intel wants a slice of the handheld pie It was about time that Intel gave handheld gaming a real shot. AMD has dominated most mainstream gaming handhelds so far. Valve’s Steam Deck uses a custom AMD APU, while Asus’ ROG Ally X and Lenovo’s Legion Go use AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chips. Newer premium handhelds are also moving toward AMD’s Ryzen Z2 family, including the ROG Xbox Ally X with the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme.

Intel is now trying to push into that same category with OEM partners already lined up. According to Intel, Arc G-Series handhelds will begin rolling out from June 2026, with broader availability through the year. The first confirmed systems include Acer’s Predator Atlas 8, MSI’s Claw 8 EX AI+, and OneXPlayer devices.

Acer’s Predator Atlas 8 will be available with both Arc G3 and Arc G3 Extreme, while the OneXPlayer 3 has been confirmed with the G3 Extreme chip and an 8.8-inch OLED display. The MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ was earlier spotted at an Australian retailer with the G3 Extreme, suggesting that a healthy number of handhelds could launch this year with Intel’s new chips.

Specs alone will not settle the fight On paper, the Arc G3 Extreme appears to be Intel’s answer to the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, while the regular Arc G3 looks closer to a Ryzen Z2 rival. The comparison will come down to more than clock speeds or graphics architecture. Handhelds need stable performance within tight power and cooling limits, so battery life, thermals, driver support, and lower-wattage gaming will be key.

Recommended Videos Intel is preparing Day-0 driver support and precompiled shaders to reduce launch delays and shader stutter in select games. Still, Arc G-Series will need real-world testing before it can be judged against AMD’s more established platform.





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