Intel's Arc graphics cards provide an affordable alternative to AMD and NVIDIA with models ranging from $170 to $329 and strong VRAM capacity. After a rocky 2022 launch, driver stability and performance have significantly improved, making Intel GPUs readily available at Amazon and Newegg.

can be one of the most complicated excursions you take. If you're building a brand-new PC or just looking to upgrade, there's a severe sort of anxiety that can take over during the multiple days that you're likely to spend comparing prices and availability.

It's easy to find a ton of GPUs from different manufacturers, but finding the one that actually fits your needs is a little more difficult. While you've most likely bought a GPU with hardware from the likes of AMD and NVIDIA, you may potentially be unaware that Intel entered the GPU game in 2022 with its Arc lineup.remain somewhat elusive.

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While the Arc had something of a funky launch, it has since improved to be one of the most compelling video cards that you can find today. Arc first hit the market in 2022 with Alchemist, followed by Battlemage in 2024. Intel has named each generation after a particular video game class, and the brand itself represents the story arcs, so to speak, of the games it powers.