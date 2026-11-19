A new report reveals home insurers generated $113 billion in excess profits from 2021 to 2025 by hiking premiums and suppressing payouts.

Home insurance companies generated an estimated $113 billion in excess underwriting profits between 2021 and 2025, according to a comprehensive new analysis released by the Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF). This financial windfall coincides with a period where premium revenues surged by nearly 60 percent while claim payouts grew at significantly slower rates. The report argues that the industry leveraged the climate crisis to justify raising costs for policyholders while simultaneously reducing the financial protection provided during disasters.

Surging Premiums Outpace Rising Claim Costs

Between 2021 and 2025, total home insurance premium revenue increased from $113.9 billion to $181.2 billion. During this same five-year window, the amount insurers paid out for claims dropped in relative terms, falling from approximately 69 cents per dollar collected to just 55 cents. This represents a 20 percent decline in loss ratios across the home insurance market, a figure described by experts as historically low. For context, loss ratios in the 1990s typically ranged between 70 and 80 cents per dollar collected.

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All but one of the ten largest property and casualty insurers increased their home insurance premium revenue by at least 40 percent during this period. Despite claims that rising disaster costs, increased reinsurance expenses, and higher construction prices are driving these increases, the data suggests that premium hikes were not fully explained by these external factors. Instead, the gap between what customers pay and what they receive in claims has widened substantially.

Suppressed Payouts and Extended Processing Delays

Elyse Schupak, policy advocate with the Climate Program at Public Citizen, noted that insurers are maximizing profits by closing a significant portion of claims without payment. The report indicates that nearly one-third of claims were closed without any payment being issued. Among the claims that were eventually paid, more than 20 percent took at least two months to process. This operational friction delays financial recovery for homeowners attempting to rebuild after weather events.

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Specific states exhibited exceptionally low loss ratios in 2025, indicating that insurers retained a large share of collected premiums. Hawaii reported the lowest ratio, with insurers paying out only eight cents for every dollar collected. Florida followed with an 11 percent payout ratio, while New Mexico, Louisiana, and South Carolina recorded ratios of 22 percent, 23 percent, and 26 percent respectively. These figures highlight regional disparities in how aggressively insurers are managing their financial exposure versus customer payouts.

State-Level Anomalies and Premium Hikes Despite Low Risk

In Texas, insurers collected 78 percent more in premiums in 2025 compared to 2021, even as claims payouts fell by 23 percent. This trend was echoed by major carriers, with Liberty Mutual's largest home insurance operation in the state increasing rates by a cumulative 144 percent. The report highlights that these increases occurred despite a lack of direct hurricane landfalls in the US in 2025, which contributed to the low loss ratios in the region. Insurers also maintained low ratios in 2024, a year marked by high hurricane activity, suggesting that pricing strategies are not strictly tied to immediate disaster frequency.

Idaho and Iowa also saw significant premium increases, with Idaho collecting 64 percent more in premiums from 2021 to 2025. In Idaho, premiums rose from $11.4 billion to $18.7 billion, while claims payouts decreased by 67 percent, dropping from $6.5 billion to $2.1 billion. The report acknowledges that high reinsurance costs and the potential for severe hurricanes require insurers to purchase reinsurance and maintain reserves for solvency. However, the extent of the profit margins suggests that these costs are not the sole driver of the price increases.

Climate Adaptation Funding Could Have Been Possible

The AFREF report emphasizes that the $113 billion in excess profits could have been redirected to support climate adaptation efforts. Even if only 10 percent of the industry's excess underwriting income had been reinvested in communities, it would have provided nearly $5 billion annually for adaptation projects. This amount would far exceed the Federal Emergency Management Agency's annual spending on pre-disaster mitigation. Such investment would have helped communities prepare for climate impacts and potentially reduced future disaster costs.

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Furthermore, the full $113 billion in excess profits is sufficient to fund 11.3 million standard roof fortification matching grants valued at $10,000 each. These grants would have reached over a third of the estimated 33.1 million US homes facing moderate or greater hurricane wind risk. Alex Martin, climate finance policy director at AFREF, stated that families are paying too much for home insurance while receiving less support when climate disasters strike, urging a shift toward using these funds for risk reduction rather than shareholder enrichment.