InStyle Writer Says Tall Boots Are a Spring Must-Have

An InStyle fashion writer shares her spring style predictions, emphasizing the versatility of tall boots and highlighting a specific affordable pair as a top pick.

Kaelin is a shopping and fashion writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start in 2019. As a fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products. One of the first places I turn for spring style inspiration is InStyle. While the runways might be focusing on fall looks, the streets are filled with outfits I immediately want to introduce to my closet.

And one trend that has caught my eye is the resurgence of tall boots. While tall boots might be a style we consider fall and winter staples, they’re just as important in spring. The shoes allow you to start incorporating things that aren’t full-length into your wardrobe, whether that’s a midi style like Holmes and or a mini dress.Not only is this style less than $100, but it’s also an Amazon bestseller. That’s in part because the shoes “look and feel so expensive,” according to shoppers. These are great for anyone who wants an unfussy, easy-to-walk-in style, with shoppers deeming the low-heeled shoes “comfy and sleek.” If you don’t already own knee-high boots, you’ll want to grab a pair for all of your early spring transitional dressing. Below, shop a few more styles I’m loving this season





