Institutional Demand for XRP Grows Amid Crypto Market Decline

While the broader cryptocurrency market faces bearish sentiment and significant outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, institutional investment in XRP continues to rise steadily. Weekly net inflows for XRP-backed products have remained positive over recent weeks, contrasting with the $319 million outflow from Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC's approval of T. Rowe Price's Active Crypto ETF, which includes XRP alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum, further supports its institutional adoption. Other cryptocurrencies like Zcash, Toncoin, and Shiba Inu are also analyzed for price trends on June 13.

Despite an overwhelming blanket of bearish sentiment covering the broader cryptocurrency market, institutional demand for XRP is growing at a slow and steady pace. XRP , Zcash , Toncoin , Shiba Inu Price Analysis for June 13: Shape of Recovery Is ClearDuring this period, the total value traded stood at $61.22 million, and the total net assets hovered at $978.86 million.

This steady performance follows the prior week of June 5, which saw a more modest $2.62 million in weekly net inflows. The week of May 29 recorded $15.20 million in positive flows. This was preceded by $22.04 million in inflows during the week of May 22. The local peak of this observed period occurred during the week of May 15.

That week saw an impressive $60.50 million in net inflows. Conversely, Bitcoin ETFs are experiencing a devastating performance. The flagship cryptocurrency suffered a catastrophic weekly net outflow of $319 million. Prominent funds are taking a particularly tough hit.

Ethereum and Solana have not been immune to this broader market bleed, either. Ethereum ETFs recorded negative net flows of $15 million for the week, while Solana ETFs slipped by $4 million. In the meantime, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has just approved a critical rule change allowing T. Rowe Price's new Active Crypto ETF to be listed and traded on the NYSE Arca.

The Ripple-linked token has made the cut as an eligible asset for the actively managed portfolio, sitting right alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. This is yet another win for its institutional adoption narrative. Unchained Summit and VIFC Da Nang Convene Strategic Dialogue on Positioning Da Nang as Southeast Asia's Next Digital Finance Hub





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