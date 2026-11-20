Institutional Bitcoin ETF holdings reached a record 356,491 BTC in Q3 as managers reversed three quarters of selling, according to Galaxy Research’s analysis of 13F filings.

Asset managers added the equivalent of 49,229 Bitcoin to their US Bitcoin ETF holdings in the third quarter, reversing three quarters of net selling. Institutional investment managers’ holdings of US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds climbed to a record high in the third quarter, as they reversed three straight quarters of net selling, according to regulatory filings.

) in the third quarter, outpacing the 47,054 Bitcoin they shed over the last three quarters combined. This lifted the reported total holdings to 356,491 BTC, the highest on record.

Also read Bitcoin ETF Assets Hit 3-Month Low as 2026 Outflows Top $2.5B

“The quarter’s accumulation was the work of a few dozen large institutions,” wrote Galaxy’s head of firmwide research Alex Thorn. Quarterly 13F filings provide a point-in-time snapshot of US-listed securities held by reporting institutional investment managers. Thorn said half of the net addition of spot Bitcoin ETF shares came from advisors and wealth platforms. Wells Fargo posted the largest increase, adding the equivalent of 14,636 Bitcoin, making it the largest institutional holder of spot Bitcoin ETPs.

Other strong gainers included Brevan Howard, Bank of America, Millennium Management and Jane Street.

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“Early readings suggest longer-term holders make up a growing share of the spot Bitcoin ETF investor base,” Bitwise analyst Camran KhosraviThe number of managers reporting a position in a spot Bitcoin ETF also rose for the first time in three quarters, increasing by 191 to 2,166. Meanwhile, Galaxy’s data shows BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust accounted for the largest share of holdings reported by 13F filers, with the equivalent of 232,453 BTC held by the filers.

This was followed by the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund. The record institutional holdings in Q3 contrast with more recent weakness in US spot Bitcoin ETFs, with net monthly outflows reaching $515 million in October and $2.9 billion of outflows month to date,Binance’s $6.5B freeze order, Hong Kong ‘suspicious’ of HYPE: Asia Expressand is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.