What we learned from the Badgers' enormous win over Minnesota on Friday night.

Wisconsin football needed to beat Minnesota at home on Black Friday, or it truly would've felt like back to square one, even with a bowl game already guaranteed.

, and it didn't just beat the Gophers — the Badgers dominated Minnesota, taking out two years of frustrations and re-claiming Paul Bunyan's Axe in a cathartic victory that was a blast for all involved affiliated with the Cardinal and White. Coming into the game, Wisconsin had a clear advantage along the line of scrimmage, one that was absolutely crucial to take advantage of. That's exactly what it did; this was utter domination in the trenches.

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The disparity between these two teams' play along the offensive and defensive lines was evident on paper, but it was impossible to predict the sheer manhandling Wisconsin pulled off against their most hated rival. It has to be Colton Joseph, once again.