Burrow Throws for 271 Yards and Accounts for 18 Touchdowns in Last Four Games as Bengals Beat Falcons 34-17 in Madrid

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a 34-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, throwing for 271 yards and extending his streak to 18 total touchdowns in his last four games.

Joe Burrow put the NFL on notice he is the MVP favorite as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 8, 2026.

Burrow missed on only five passes while throwing for 271 yards. He has now accounted for 18 touchdowns in his last four games and has thrown for 1,215 yards over that same stretch, making the MVP talk quite loud. I loved putting on a show for the people of Spain and was happy to be here, Burrow said afterward in English. The win moved the Bengals to 6-2 on the season.

Also read Joe Burrow Strikes Ja'Marr Chase With Deep TD to Open Bengals Scoring Against Falcons

Burrow Chase Higgins Lead Fast Start

Burrow found Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase for three touchdowns through the air, along with a touchdown on the ground at the goal line. Burrow and the offense finally showed they can start fast after two weeks of not scoring in the first quarter. On their first possession, they needed only four plays to match the Falcons' opening-drive touchdown when Burrow found Chase for a 47-yard touchdown strike deep.

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Chase had the best first half of his career with eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone. He tied Randy Moss as the only other receiver with seven touchdowns in his first six seasons. Burrow finished the first half with 16 of 18 passes completed for 234 yards and two touchdowns, plus another score on the ground. We have just played together for so long now, Burrow said of Chase.

We are coming up on 10 years playing together. So, you know, when you do that, you develop that connection mentally that nothing needs to be said. That fast start propelled the offense in the second half, with the Bengals scoring on their second drive of the second half to bring the game back to a 14-point lead.

Chase Brown Boost Running Game

Chase Brown has joined the party for the Bengals offense and brought life to the run game for the first time all year. He broke off chunk plays on a more regular basis, giving Burrow the complement to the passing game they have missed. He gained 57 yards on nine carries with three catches for 18 yards.

It could still prove positive for the Bengals to add a running back at the trade deadline to pair with Brown, but the urgency now feels somewhat alleviated. While Al Golden's unit managed to rebound somewhat after allowing a touchdown on the opening drive, this unit still has too many issues to feel comfortable with. They continue to fail in long third-down situations after D.J.

Turner missed a tackle that allowed Bijan Robinson to convert a screen on a 3rd and 13. Instead of leaving the offense with two minutes left in the half, they did not stall the Falcons' drive until only 57 seconds remained. Two costly defensive pass interference penalties from Turner working against Drake London also resulted in a pair of touchdowns for the Falcons. Another offside penalty ultimately turned what would have been a Falcons punt into a field goal.

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Defense Struggles Burrow Injury History

Those mental mistakes, along with the continued struggles of the linebackers and safeties, leave more questions about this unit than answers. The show in Spain is just one of 17 acts Burrow and the Bengals must perform this regular season. At his current eight-game pace, Burrow would project to huge numbers over 17 games. The only thing that appears able to contain Burrow and that Cincinnati offense is an injury to the quarterback.

Burrow has dealt with major injuries before. In 2020, he tore his left ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus in Week 11 of his rookie season after his knee buckled while throwing against Washington. He underwent surgery and missed the final six games.

In 2023, a right calf strain limited him early but he did not miss a game, then in Week 11 he tore a ligament in his right wrist while throwing against Baltimore, required surgery and missed the final seven games. In 2025, he suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury during a Week 2 win over Jacksonville, underwent surgery and missed nine games before returning late in the season.

The Bengals travel back home to face the Steelers in a crucial AFC North clash for the lead in the division. They welcome the Steelers into Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15 in primetime at 8:20 PM ET.