The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team improved to 5-2 overall in their young 2026 campaign after a 72-59 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels at

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Alex Samodurov looks to pass pressured by West Virginia Mountaineers forward Javan Buchanan during the second half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team improved to 5-2 overall in their young 2026 campaign after a 72-59 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mountaineers scored the first basket of the game and never looked back, as they never trailed in the contest.

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WVU Has The Team To Make The NCAA Tournament It’s sometimes hard to gauge just how good a team is this early in the season based on just a few games. But I feel fairly confident in calling this WVU team capable of making the big dance. Granted, it is a long way away, but this speaks to how much talent this team has this year.