Instant Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 93-88 Overtime Triumph Over Iowa

Buoyed by a career-high 32 points from junior guard Ben Hammond and timely stops in extra time, Virginia Tech edged past Iowa 93-88 in overtime Tuesday evening

"Incredibly ," said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young on the Virginia Tech Sports Network after the game. "But it's November. We beat a really good team, a very well-coached team.

But let's cool our jets. It's... a humongous win. We've got a lot more to look forward to.

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" It's the seventh time in eight years under Young that the Hokies have opened their season with three straight wins. Here are my three immediate takeaways from Tuesday's resume-enhancing victory. After 20-point and 16-point performances to open the season, Hammond exploded for a career-high 32 points, burying nine of his 16 looks from the field and going a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line. Through three games, Hammond is averaging 22.6 points per game.

Hammond also added five rebounds and four assists while serving as the Hokies' primary scoring option down the stretch. With 3:52 remaining in regulation, he knocked down a pair of free throws before finishing in the lane to give Virginia Tech a 76-75 lead with 1:51 left. Hammond scored a team-high 17 points in the second half, surpassing his previous career high of 30 points, set against then-No. 21 Virginia last season.

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Hammond fouled out with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation, however, becoming one of several casualties of a foul-heavy contest that plagued Virginia Tech throughout. Five Hokies finished with four or more fouls; Hammond and fellow starter Miles Heide fouled out, while guard Jaylen Curry, forward Sin'Cere Jones and center Musa Sagnia each absorbed four fouls. No. 2: Virginia Tech found a way to win despite being handled on the glass and battling significant foul trouble.

In spite of Hammond fouling out, the Hokies found what was needed down the stretch, outscoring Iowa 14-9 in the extra five minutes. And perhaps most encouraging for Virginia Tech was its ability to overcome a significant rebounding disadvantage and the aforementioned foul troubles. Iowa outrebounded the Hokies 40-26, including an 18-9 advantage on the offensive glass, and attempted a staggering 47 free throws in a game that contained 56 fouls.

Still, Virginia Tech shot 53.6% from the field and received a combined 57 points from Hammond and Curry, finding enough offensive firepower to overcome its shortcomings.

"Certainly a great sign here in November," Young said. "Long way to go, as you know, but I take nothing away from our team. Iowa's really good, exceptionally well-coached, good players.

" Curry finished with 25 points, 23 of which came in the second half and overtime. With Virginia Tech and Iowa tied at 78 and 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, Curry missed his first two free throws before connecting on the third. Hammond fouled Ty'Reek Coleman on the ensuing possession, and the Iowa guard split his pair at the charity stripe.

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In the scramble for the rebound, 7-foot-3 Hawkeyes big man Andrew McKeever converted a putback — but only after time expired. Given another opportunity to make his mark in overtime, Curry delivered, scoring nine of the Hokies' 14 points in the extra period. That included a jumper with 27.8 seconds remaining that gave Virginia Tech an 88-85 advantage.

No. 3: Tuesday's victory was the kind of nonconference win that could pay dividends down the stretch, and Tech showed it could execute in the game's biggest moments. Virginia Tech hadn't played competition up to its standard; its two prior opponents, Coppin State and Mercer, rank No. 359 and No. 215 on KenPom. Iowa, however, is a different breed.

Despite sporting a retooled roster, the Hawkeyes are No. 42 in KenPom after reaching the Elite Eight of last season's NCAA Tournament. It's the type of game that could loom large down the stretch in a crowded ACC, where several middle-of-the-pack teams will be searching to distinguish themselves and bolster their NCAA Tournament resumes. Up 91-88 in overtime, Virginia Tech double-teamed Cooper Koch as the Iowa guard came off a screen.

Koch finished with a career-high 26 points, 15 of which came on a 15-of-17 showing at the free-throw line. But Koch was just 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and his last-gasp 3-point attempt was off the mark, sealing the Hokies' victory. Virginia Tech men's basketball returns home to face Mount St. Mary's on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.