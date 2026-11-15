Instant Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 40-22 Loss To Stanford

It's the first time since Vanderbilt and Old Dominion last year (and 2020, before that) that Virginia Tech gave up 40 or more in back-to-back games.

first game in Lane Stadium in 28 days ended in a 40-22 loss to Stanford Saturday evening in Cassell Coliseum. After Tech's 18-point loss to Stanford, here are my three instant takeaways from the loss.

Through one half, Virginia Tech trailed 24-7, and quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer finished with only five first-half completions for 82 yards. He absorbed five sacks and threw two interceptions, tied for his most in a single game. Grunkemeyer ended the day with 251 passing yards, two touchdowns and two picks on 15-of-30 passing. The Hokies' first drive of the second half worked into enemy territory, but on third-and-9, Virginia Tech opted for an Overton Jr. run that gained only one yard.

Also read Instant Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 82-62 Win Over Mount St. Mary's

The Hokies' subsequent fourth-and-8 sequence resulted in an Ayden Greene drop for a turnover on downs. Virginia Tech's main punches came off a sophomore and freshman: Sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. totaled 107 yards on 19 carries, while freshman wideout Davion "FatRat" Brown housed a 69-yard reception for his second career score. But the Hokies' punches came too sporadically to inflict any true damage. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. After allowing 569 total yards of offense, Virginia Tech's secondary largely failed to stop the Cardinal Saturday.

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Stanford signal-caller Davis Warren was 16-of-31 passing for 203 yards, while running back Micah Ford reached the end zone three times and garnered 149 rushing yards on 27 carries. Stanford entered Saturday's affair as the lowest-scoring team in the ACC, averaging 20.3 points per game. For comparison, Virginia Tech was fifth, averaging 34.2 points per game. The Cardinal also were the weakest defense in the conference, surrendering 37.3 points per game.

Tech was ninth . However, on Saturday, those roles reversed, resulting in a 40-22 loss. Virginia Tech's 22-point outing was the third-lowest of the season and two points ahead of its season low . Turnovers have been a recurring issue for Virginia Tech throughout the season, and Saturday's matchup against Stanford was no exception.

The Hokies have fumbled 16 times this season, losing 11 of them. In contrast, Virginia Tech has recovered just four of its opponents' fumbles, leaving the Hokies with a minus-seven differential in that category alone. Those ball-security struggles were on full display against the Cardinal, as three of Virginia Tech's first five possessions ended in turnovers, including two interceptions and a lost fumble. Stanford, meanwhile, took advantage of Virginia Tech's inability to protect the football.

After punting on each of its first three possessions, the Cardinal found its offensive footing and scored on eight of its next nine drives. What initially appeared to be a manageable matchup quickly spiraled out of control as Virginia Tech struggled to get off the field defensively or sustain possessions offensively. Virginia Tech next heads on the road to play Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

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The time and TV channel have not been determined at the time of writing due to the game being in a six-day hold. Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics.

He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.