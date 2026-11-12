Instant Takeaways From UVA’s Drexel Win

Virginia women's basketball is now at a perfect 4-0 to start the 2026-27 campaign. The latest win, an 81-39 romp over Drexel, was a particularly comfortable win

Virginia's Kymora Johnson is introduced before the start of the Nebraska game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla. , Nov. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectwomen's basketball is now at a perfect 4-0 to start the 2026-27 campaign.

The latest win, an 81-39 romp over Drexel, was a particularly comfortable win after a slow start in the first quarter. The third-year forward has scored at least 11 points in every game this season. Tonight, she took center stage. Hurd led the Cavaliers with a game-high 18 points — including a dazzling 4-7 performance from three-point range.

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She also added four rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. If Virginia continues to get this version of Hurd, an NCAA Tournament run similar to last year is certainly on the table. Johnson is the heart and soul of this team. But Virginia paired a 5-7 ball-dominant guard with a 5-foot-8 ball dominant guard in Asare — with no guarantee they could coexist in at their best.

Tonight, Johnson and Asare combined to shoot 6-9 from three-point land — and they were sound defensively once again. They can afford to be aggressive on the perimeter while Hurd, Caterina Piatti and other big forwards lock down the interior. After falling into a 12-7 deficit, the Cavaliers outscored the Dragons 69-27. Drexel never scored more than 15 points in any quarter.

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It is extremely rare to see a college basketball team score fewer than 40 points. Somehow, the Dragons ended up on the wrong side of that statistic. A lot of credit should go to Virginia's defense. Drexel made just 27.1% of its attempts .

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers won the rebounding battle 47-23. As a team, Virginia lost 14 turnovers. It only forced 11. That's a discrepancy that cannot happen against better teams.

Drexel is a bottomfeeder in the CAA — a far cry from the trials of the ACC. Asare lost three turnovers, Adeang Ring had three, and six other players lost some. Coach Aaron Roussell likes to maximize possessions. It's hard to do that when the other team is gifted free fastbreak opportunities due to mental errors or reckless play.

This will be something to monitor in the next few games before a big clash with Oklahoma. Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023.

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Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock