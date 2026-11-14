Instant Takeaways From UVA's Comeback Win at Maryland

It was raucous. It was near-defeaning, according to Apple Watches. And Virginia found a way to win. In the unfriendly confines of Maryland's Xfinity Center in C

Nov 13, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Baba Oladotun takes a shot over Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder during the first half at Xfinity Center.

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectXfinity Center in College Park, Md. , the Cavaliers snatched an 87-83 signature victory from the reptilian jaws of defeat. Here are instant takeaways live from College Park:Lewis scored a career-high 28 points. He was essential in Virginia's comeback.

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When Maryland kept getting free trips to the free throw line, Lewis was there to respond with a clutch bucket. Yes, Maryland shot 12 more free throws — but that wouldn't have been a problem had Virginia made more than 63% of its own free throw attempts, or not coughed up a myriad of careless turnovers. Most of the Cavaliers' turnovers were a result of mental errors, not elite defense by Maryland.

When Virginia came within one or two buckets of taking the lead, it usually turned the ball over and gave the Terrapins an instant reprieve. The Cavaliers didn't take the lead until late in the game. That could be a problem against a better opponent. It may have just been a combined six points, but Anya and Carrere were very useful offensively.

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They set quality screens, forced defenders into the paint and passed well. They also combined for five assists. The few points they had came in crucial situations, often stopping Terrapins rallies. The Cavaliers only drilled a trio of three-pointers in the first 37 minutes of the game.

That's very uncharacteristic, especially considering that the Terrapins were destroyed by a barrage of threes in their game against Georgetown. The dagger was a triple from Thijs De Ridder, but it took far too long for Virginia to get its long distance game going. In 19 minutes, Adekunle had zero points, two rebounds and three assists. Defensively, he wasn't much better — as he was a foul magnet.

Not all of the fouls were exactly textbook, but even so, Adekunle could have avoided many of them. Meanwhile, every Cavaliers starter scored at least 12 points except for Adekunle. That was a costly goose egg tonight. Adekunle wasn't alone.

Virginia was overly carried by its core four of De Ridder, Lewis, Chance Mallory and Johann Grunloh. That quartet accounted for nearly all of the scoring. This will me something to monitor moving forward. Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI.

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He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026.

He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock