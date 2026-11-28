The Tar Heels fall to the Mountaineers in Charlotte.

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown on defense against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Martin Somerville during the first half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWest Virginia essentially controlled the game throughout all 40 minutes, as they took down North Carolina 72-59 to give the Tar Heels their second loss of the season. North Carolina showed flashes of competitive play, but for the most part this game was dominated by the Mountaineers behind a suffocating defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown and West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler fight for the ball during the first half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The first half had plenty of ups and downs, but it was an overall negative showing from the Tar Heels.