Friday, No. 4 Virginia moved to 7-0 in breezy fashion — disemboweling Loyola Maryland 103-61. Here are instant takeaways live from John Paul Jones Arena. This o

Friday, No. 4 Virginia moved to 7-0 in breezy fashion — disemboweling Loyola Maryland 103-61. Here are instant takeaways live from John Paul Jones Arena.

Extra chances turning into threes, deflected passes turning into easy looks and several other factors make it so hard to stop the Cavaliers. Virginia scored a season-best 103 points tonight. Not many teams are going to do that this season. The Cavaliers already averaged over 90 points in its first six games for the first time in program history.

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They are probably going to set several more records. At halftime, Carrere had eight points . He was 2-4 from three, and four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 17 minutes. He was also a plus defender.

This was the best game of Carrere's Virginia career. Carrere has already earned one of the four main spots off the bench. Now? It looks like he is blossoming into a player who can genuinely help this team win games.

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Carrere is worth monitoring over the next few games, particularly against Marquette, Xavier and Kentucky. The Greyhounds drilled 10 threes. Many of them were a result of poor defense by the Cavaliers. This obviously didn't come back to bite Virginia, but against a better team, it probably would.

Coach Ryan Odom has often said that he wants to see more from his team's defense — it will need to find some soon. Virginia scorers are a dime a dozen. What this team really needs off the bench is a defender, rebounder and facilitator. Tonight Vide did all of those things.

He provided elite defense, four steals, eight points, three assists, a rebound and a block. Vide was previously usurped by Elijah Gertrude, as the latter had shown that he can excel as the backup point guard. Perhaps there is a way for Vide and Gertrude to coexist given that Vide has been succeeding defensively. Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI.

He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026.

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He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock