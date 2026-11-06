Instant Takeaways From Michigan Women's Basketball's Dominant Win Over No. 2 UConn

Michigan women's basketball team began its 2026-27 season on Thursday night, and it couldn't of been against a tougher opponent. It was a good litmus test for t

Michigan women's basketball team began its 2026-27 season on Thursday night, and it couldn't of been against a tougher opponent. It was a good litmus test for the Wolverines after falling in the Elite 8 last season to Texas — the UConn Huskies came to town.

Michigan played UConn last season, later in November, but fell to the Huskies, 72-69. This time, the Huskies came to Michigan's house and the Wolverines played their hearts out. It was the second quarter that sealed the deal for Michigan. The Wolverines outscored UConn 18-8 in the quarter and while the Huskies had chances to get back in the game, Michigan wouldn't let them.

Also read Instant Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 88-54 Rout of Coppin State

The Wolverines would get an early statement win, 77-66 against UConn. It was the Wolverines' highest-ranked win in the program's history. Syla Swords and Olivia Olson are going to be great in their junior season and likely lead the Wolverines in almost every category, but it was junior Te'Yala Delfosse who kept the Wolverines alive. The 6'3" guard couldn't be contained and she nearly posted a double-double against the usual stingy UConn defense.

Driving to the hoop, layups, and jumpers would all go down for Delfosse and she had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines. Delefosse started one game last season, but played in 35 for Michigan. This season, if the first game meant anything at all, she is going to play a crucial role for the Wolverines. Sarah Strong is the best women's college basketball player out there.

Advertisement

It's impossible to shut her down — she did win player of the year last season. But the key is to not allow her to crush you, and that's what the Wolverines did on Thursday. She scored 13 points in the game, which is well below what she is used to scoring. But what was extremely impressive was that Michigan held Strong scoreless in the first half.

She didn't make a bucket in either the first or second quarter and UConn made it a priority to get Strong rolling in the final two quarters. The Wolverines rotated well and when Strong had an open look, Michigan closed out quickly. Kim Barnes Arico has to be happy with Michigan's defense in the first game.. Even without Holloway, Michigan has some players and this team is more than capable of making a run this season.

It was the Elite 8 last season, but after taking care of the Huskies the way they did — the Wolverines have a Final Four-contending team. We didn't even get to see much from newcomer Dallas Loughridge, who really struggled with her shot. She played pro ball in Australia and averaged nearly 26 points. Loughridge went 1-for-9 from the field, but we figure that's going to be her worst game of the season.

Once Loughridge finds her pace in college basketball. Michigan is going to be really hard to stop on the offensive end of the court. Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021.

Advertisement

Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.