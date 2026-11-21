Despite a valiant second-half effort at home tonight, Georgia Tech could not snap their losing streak to their arch rivals, dropping another game to the Bulldog

Victor Valdes has been one of the Yellow Jackets top players this season and played well vs Georgia | Georgia Tech Athleticscould not snap their losing streak to their arch rivals, dropping another game to the Bulldogs tonight and handing Scott Cross his first defeat as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

In what has been a theme for Georgia Tech Basketball this season, a tough first half put them in a hole early and despite outplaying UGA in the second half of the game, the mistakes from the first half came back to bite them in the end. Before ACC play begins, Scott Cross is going to have to find a way to get his team to play better in the first half and put a complete game together.

Also read Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Georgia Tech Basketball vs Georgia

It is one thing to fall behind to Norfolk State or another team that Georgia Tech has played early in the season, but to an NCAA Tournament team such as Georgia, that is not going to work and it showed tonight. In the first half, UGA led 38-24 and the shooting numbers from Georgia Tech were atrocious, The Yellow Jackets shot 24.1% from the field and 8.3% from three , which is not good enough to beat any opponent.

Through the first six games, Georgia Tech has made a habit of falling behind and then coming back and that is a habit that needs to be broken. Some things got better for Goergia Tech in the second half, but they still could not find their rhythm in the second half from deep.

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After a 1-for-12 start in the first half, Georgia Tech finished 4-for-20 from three and while this is a team that is not going to take a high volume of threes, they needed better shooting because of the possession battle going so heavily towards Georgia. UGA had more shot attempts than Georgia Tech and had an advantage on the glass, especially with offensive rebounds.

Georgia Tech's best shooter, Kam Craft, was 0-for-4 in his three point attempts and did not score in 28 minutes. An average night shooting from three could have brought home a win for the Yellow Jackets, but that is not what they got. After a terrific second half shooting performance against Norfolk State on Tuesday, Georgia Tech was ice cold against the Bulldogs.

This was another strong game for Tylis Jordan, who finished with 19 points, including a 9-for-11 mark from the free throw line. Victor Valdes shot 5-for-7 to finish with 15 points, but the biggest surprise might have been Colby Garland shooting 7-for-11 and also finishing with 19 points, tying the game high for either team. First-year guard Kayden Allen had some strong moments in the second half, finishing with 16 points.

It was not enough to get them over the hump and their sixth win, but all four players had efficent games. Georgia Tech turned the ball over 13 times in this game, only one more than the Bulldogs.

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However, Georgia was able to score 22 points off the Yellow Jackets turnovers while Georgia Tech scored three points off of the Bulldogs turnovers. That is a pretty stark contrast and one of the reasons that Georgia Tech was not able to find a way to win. Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA.

Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell