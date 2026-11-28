The winner of East Group C in the NBA Cup is the Atlanta Hawks. Just like we all predicted when the groups were announced. Atlanta used a tremendous defensive

Nov 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum controls the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels defends during the first half at TD Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAtlanta used a tremendous defensive effort tonight to earn a gritty win on the road after trailing by as many as 15 points. They did what they have done during this five-game win streak and that is just grind out games in the fourth quarter and find ways to win in the end. Now, the Hawks head to Madison Square Garden for a1.

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Atlanta's defense wins the game The offensive numbers for the Atlanta Hawks tonight were putrid to say the least. They shot 37% from the field and 24.4% from three and when you shoot the ball like that, you should not be able to win under any circumstance. While Boston did shoot better than Atlanta , the Hawks won this game because they forced 23 turnovers and scored 26 points off those turnovers.