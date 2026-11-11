Instant Takeaways: Baylor Bears Defeats Yale Bulldogs, Adds Win to Season Total

The reigning Ivy League champions Yale Bulldogs gave the Bears all that they could handle Tuesday night. Starting at 7:00 CT and airing on ESPN+ the Bears hoste

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dylan Mingo dribbles the ball up court against the Yale Bulldogs during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectgave the Bears all that they could handle Tuesday night. The Bears hosted their final home game at Foster Pavilion ahead of their first upcoming away game against Texas in San Antonio this coming Sunday. The Bears were 2-0 coming into this game and are now 3-0. Coming into the game, rebounding was going to be a focal point.

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In a much more competitive game than the first two of the Bears' season, Baylor took on Yale Tuesday night. The second ever meeting between the two teams saw Baylor pass the early season Ivy League test winning 90-61. , the Bears' leading scorer through the first two games had another strong showing on his birthday in the game on Tuesday evening.

Just like with Scott Drew celebrating his 56th birthday with an, Williams was able to add a regular season victory for his . Williams would end with 9 points in 27 minutes. Isaac Celiscar, a transfer portal addition from Yale, performed quite well against his former team.

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With under six minutes left in the first half, Celiscar rebounded a Yale miss and proceeded to run the length of the court to score on the opposing basket. Celiscar would finish with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the win. Finishing 8-for-23 on the day, Baylor shot 35% from three. Plenty of open looks from the Bears, but their season-long struggle from behind the arc .

The Bears so far this season have been 9-29, 5-29, and now 8-23. Something is going to have to be done, or this is going to become more than just an excusable stat. Missing 20+ three-pointers in a game is fine when you're winning by 30, but not when you're trailing at any point.

Coach Drew was asked at halftime about the issues with the three-point shooting to which he responded with, "We don't just want to have the ball for five seconds and take the shot, we want to take great shots," adding as well that, "Early games in almost as many possessions to help the Bears extend their lead. Decker would eventually finish with four consecutive three-pointers before finally missing again.

Finishing the game with his current season-high of 18 points , Decker showed why he is a starter on this Bears team.showed his athleticism and basketball IQ on full display. Taking safe and non-contested shots, Mingo also showed that he's not afraid to fight and score through contact.

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Baylor has historically done well when the guards are playing well, and if Mingo can continue his pace of play, the Bears will be able to contend with every team on their schedule. Mingo would finish with 15 points on the evening. Not to be outdone by his older brother Kayden, Dylan Mingo had 10 points at the half. The Mingo brothers were the only Baylor players scoring in double-digits by halftime.

Though Dylan could still improve from the free-throw line as he's only converting 42% of them through the first two games, he would finish with 16 points in this game. Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans.

Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.