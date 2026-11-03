Instant Takeaways as Texas Tech Dominates Jackson State in Home Opener

Texas Tech looked every bit as advertised in their home opener. The Red Raiders ran the Tigers out of the gym with their 76-42 win on opening night for the coll

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis shoots a 3-pointer against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectTexas Tech looked just as good as expected in their home opener. The Red Raiders ran the Tigers out of the gym with their 76-42 win on opening night for the college basketball season. In the dominating win, here are the three biggest instant takeaways from Monday night's action.

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It was a team win, but three players contributed in unique ways to help the Red Raiders win and hold Jackson State to only 42 points. Texas Tech's Cruz Davis glides in for the layup against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect It was clear in the opening game that Texas Tech's offense will run through their many skilled guards in their backcourt, at least for the first half of the season. Starting point guard Cruz Davis took control of the Red Raiders' offense, proving he's the real deal and providing a very high ceiling for Texas Tech.in every facet, ending the night with 15 points on 31 minutes, going 5-for-7 from the field with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 steals, highlighting his ability to be effective on both ends of the court for the Red Raiders.

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Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Damarion Dennis drives to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcould end up being one of the best sixth men in the country, if he continues to come off the bench, that is.

Dennis looked exceptional on offense for Texas Tech coming off the bench and gave Tech a major spark in the game that elevated everyone around him. Dennis led the Red Raiders in scoring with 22 points on 23 minutes, going 8-for-12 from the field and 4-for-8 from three-point range. He provided a major offensive boost for this team, and one that will be exceptionally important for the depth of this team.

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Josiah Moseley during the second half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The absence of forwards Jamichael Stilwell and JT Toppin provided some concern for many Texas Tech fans entering the season.

Bassala Bagayoko and Josiah Moseley were tasked with stepping up in their place and providing for this team in the frontcourt. Moseley, in particular, did a great job of stepping up and being a reliable player in the frontcourt. Granted, Jackson State's opposing frontcourt wasn't the most formidable unit, but Moseley did a great job on both ends of the court in the home opener.

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Playing 24 minutes, Moseley ended with 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting, with a team-leading 8 rebounds, which will likely be the stat he brings the most value in for this team, while Texas Tech's frontcourt remains thin. , and after one game, they have certainly met them. The Red Raiders next play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Thursday as they look to go 2-0 to begin the season.

The Wildcats lost their home opener to Furman, falling by a final score of 79-70. Kade Nix is a sports writer covering Texas Tech on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites.

In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on football scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.