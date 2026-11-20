Here are some instant reactions to Kansas basketball's demoralizing loss to Houston in the Players Era Tournament final.

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes reacts in the first half against the Houston Cougars during the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwith a chance to take home $1 million in NIL prize money after defeating UNLV and West Virginia in the opening rounds of the Players Era 8 Tournament. However, the Jayhawks quickly fell behind in Las Vegas and were unable to completeIt certainly wasn't the result KU fans were looking for, especially with how late everyone had to wait for tipoff.

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There was hope that the Jayhawks could get a boostAll in all, it was a worthwhile experience for this group to compete against multiple talented squads in a grueling tournament setting in which it played three games in three days. Regardless, this defeat was a reality check for a team that had won four of its first five games by 20 or more points. Here are a few instant reactions from the contest.

, including when they overlapped in the early 2000s Big 12 when Sampson coached at Oklahoma. But since the Cougars joined the conference in 2023, Sampson's squad has had Self's number. Sampson now boasts a 5-2 record over the Jayhawks dating back to 2024, a trend that is likely to improve when the two schools face off again in league play at the Fertitta Center. Almost every meeting over the past few years has looked similar to today's beatdown.

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Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson watches game play against the Florida Gators during the second half in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Houston is known as a developmental program that finds underrated talent and instills a culture of playing hard.

It seems like whenever KU faces Houston, it is never prepared for the intensity the Cougars bring. UH feasted on the offensive glass and forced 15 turnovers with their suffocating defense that made Kansas' ball-handlers uncomfortable all night. Self may have a more accomplished all-time resume, but there's no denying the fact that Sampson has gotten the better of him lately.

That narrative will only grow if Houston produces a season sweep in February.and even trimmed the deficit to as few as four points with under three minutes to go. However, the hole the Jayhawks dug themselves into early on ultimately sealed their fate. ESPN analyst Jay Williams made a great point during the broadcast's halftime show. He said that Kansas looked like a team that had played three games in three days, but Houston certainly didn't.

The Cougars came out firing with energy, exerting relentless effort on the defensive end and refusing to back down physically. Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars forward Braden East battles for the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Trent Perry in the first half during the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's never going to be a scenario in the NCAA Tournament where a team plays a back-to-back, let alone three in 72 hours. Either way, the coaching staff has to address these slow starts, as they have now occurred twice and nearly cost the Jayhawks against WVU as well.

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Every time Kansas and Houston meet, I can't help but think of how exhausting it must be to play against the Cougars. Look no further than the double-overtime collapse in Allen Fieldhouse two seasons ago. Houston's bench is jumping out of its seats after every offensive rebound. They never take a play off.

This game was no exception. The Jayhawks' comeback attempt was admirable, but KU can't just decide to show up an hour after tipoff and expect to compete with a team like Houston. They didn't lead for a single second in rhis one. You could tell immediately that Houston came ready to play and simply wanted it more than the Jayhawks did.

It was too little, too late for KU. A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network.

Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.