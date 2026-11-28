The Chicago Cubs continue to be active in the offseason. The deadline is near, but that hasn’t stopped Jed Hoyer from making moves. The first two dominoes to fa

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Japan pitcher Hiromi Itoh delivers a pitch against Venezuela in the sixth inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcontinue to be active in the offseason. The deadline is near, but that hasn’t stopped Jed Hoyer from making moves. The first two dominoes toWith too many holes to fill on the roster, the Cubs couldn't stop after signing both Rogers and Sato. Sure, they spent a lot of money on them, but they still.

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The Cubs did just that with a little Black Friday Shopping of their own. Although it wasn’t a big accusation, it was a significant piece for the team moving forward. Aug 7, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan pitcher Hiromi Itoh celebrates after retiring the USA in the 7th inning in the baseball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.