Instant Reaction After LSU's New College Football Playoff Ranking

The LSU Tigers continue to slide in the national rankings as their College Football Playoff hopes grow increasingly slim. The College Football Playoff Selection

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt looks on before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhile many were skeptical of Alabama's No. 5 ranking before their matchup with LSU, the committee saw the Tide's potential, and DeBoer's team leaved up to the reputation.

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Tigers entered last weekend with an opportunity to strengthen their postseason resume against one of the SEC's premier programs. Instead, LSU suffered its third loss of the season, raising further questions about the team's ability to compete against elite competition.

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LSU head coach Lane Kiffin fell to 17-26 against AP Top 25 opponents, and 3-12 against AP Top 5 opponents. The latest rankings reflect the consequences of another missed opportunity for Kiffin's squad, which has struggled to establish an identity of winning throughout the season. LSU's defeat against Alabama marked another setback in a season that began with College Football Playoff aspirations.

After the 51-10 win against Clemson, it seemed as though the Bayou Bengals were going to live up to every expectation that has been set for them. But the Tigers have continuously struggled to generate consistent offensive production in their three losses this season, managing just 13 points in their game against Alabama that exposed several offensive weaknesses.

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Following the loss, the Tigers also dropped nine spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, falling from No. 15 to No. 24. Now, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has delivered a similar assessment, placing the Tigers outside the nation's top 20. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Tigers have three regular-season games remaining, beginning with a matchup against Texas on November 14. LSU will then face Tennessee and Arkansas to close out the regular season, providing additional opportunities to improve its resume against SEC competition.

However, even a strong finish would leave the Tigers needing significant help from programs ranked ahead of them to reenter the playoff conversation. For Kiffin and LSU, the immediate priority shifts toward finishing the regular season on a positive note and establishing momentum heading into the postseason. LSU's fall to No. 21 highlights how quickly the Tigers' postseason outlook has changed.

After entering the initial College Football Playoff rankings at No. 14, LSU has fallen seven positions following another disappointing performance against a conference opponent. With just three games remaining, the Tigers still have opportunities to improve their standing, but their margin for error has effectively disappeared. LSU will return to action against Texas on Saturday, November 14, looking to bounce back from its latest setback and avoid another slide in the national rankings.

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Brett Kemper is a senior at Louisiana State University, double majoring in Business Marketing and Management. Kemper got his start in sports reporting at LSU’s student newspaper, The Reveille, where he covered LSU baseball during its 2025 National Championship season. Born and raised in Texas, Kemper now calls Louisiana home and continues to pursue his passion for sports, storytelling and journalism.